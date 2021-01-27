8 candidates to be interviewed to fill Manar's Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Party officials in the 48th Illinois State Senate District will interview eight candidates seeking appointment to complete the term of former state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill.
Three candidates with Macon County ties are among those who have applied. They are former Decatur City Council member Shad Edwards, Macon County Assistant State’s Attorney Ruth Waller and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
The remaining finalists are Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger, former Springfield Ward 2 Alderman Frank McNeil, Springfield Ward 3 Alderman Doris Turner, Macoupin County Board member Roberta Vojas and former state representative candidate Chase Wilhelm.
Sangamon County Democratic Party vice chair Dan Kovats said Wednesday that 11 applications were received, but three candidates who did not meet the qualifications for the appointment were eliminated. He declined to release their names.
The 48th Senate District currently comprises all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. It includes urban centers like Springfield and Decatur but covers a significant swath of rural territory.
Manar resigned this month, prior to the start of the new legislative session, to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Two years remain on his term.
Though Manar won it by double-digits three times, it has trended Republican for years.
Former President Barack Obama carried the district by a couple points in 2012, but it went for President Donald Trump by double-digit margins in 2016 and 2020. Pritzker's fair tax proposal failed by a 34-point margin in the district.
Six of the eight candidates are from Macon or Sangamon counties. Some party officials believe a candidate from one of the district’s two major population centers is more likely to get the nod as the upcoming redistricting process may cut out some of the district’s more conservative, rural regions.
Badger is a business agent with Teamsters Local 916 in Springfield and was formerly a community affairs specialist in Treasurer Mike Frerichs' office. She was elected to park board in 2019.
Edwards, a former two-term Decatur city councilman, served in several roles with the Illinois State Police for 27 years and is now a traffic safety liaison with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
McNeil was Springfield Ward 2 alderman from 1987 to 2007. He was a plaintiff in the voting rights lawsuit that led to the forming of the city’s mayor-aldermanic form of government.
Turner has been Springfield Ward 3 alderwoman since 2011. Before that, she served on the Sangamon County Board for 10 years. She’s also the chair of the Sangamon County Democratic Party.
Since she’s a candidate, Turner has recused herself from the selection process, with Kovats assuming the role. Sangamon County controls about one-fifth of the weighted vote needed to make the appointment.
Vojas was elected to the Macoupin County Board in 2018. She’s currently a legislative liaison at the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Waller has been an attorney in Decatur for more than 40 years. According to a WAND-TV report in 2014, she was the first African American lawyer to have an office in the city.
Wilhelm is the chief chaplain of the Illinois Department of Corrections. He ran unsuccessfully against state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, in 2020.
Moore Wolfe has been the mayor of Decatur since 2015. She is also the executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
The selection will be made by the district's Democratic Party county chairs.
Each chair has a vote weighted by the amount of votes Manar received in the 2018 election. Macon County has the highest percentage of weighted vote at 26.7%, followed by Macoupin (21.4%), Sangamon (19.6%), Christian (14.1%), Montgomery (13.9%) and Madison (4.1%).
The finalists will be interviewed this weekend and a selection will be made Feb. 6.