8 candidates to be interviewed to fill Manar's Senate seat

Manar resigned this month, prior to the start of the new legislative session, to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Two years remain on his term.

Though Manar won it by double-digits three times, it has trended Republican for years.

Former President Barack Obama carried the district by a couple points in 2012, but it went for President Donald Trump by double-digit margins in 2016 and 2020. Pritzker's fair tax proposal failed by a 34-point margin in the district.

Six of the eight candidates are from Macon or Sangamon counties. Some party officials believe a candidate from one of the district’s two major population centers is more likely to get the nod as the upcoming redistricting process may cut out some of the district’s more conservative, rural regions.

Badger is a business agent with Teamsters Local 916 in Springfield and was formerly a community affairs specialist in Treasurer Mike Frerichs' office. She was elected to park board in 2019.

Edwards, a former two-term Decatur city councilman, served in several roles with the Illinois State Police for 27 years and is now a traffic safety liaison with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.