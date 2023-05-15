DECATUR — All systems remain go for the most expensive road project in the history of Decatur, although costs continue to accelerate with the speed of a NASA moonshot.

Decatur City Council members signed off on a series of resolutions authorizing engineering and other contracts necessary for the Brush College Road/Faries Parkway railroad grade separation project.

Engineering work started back in July 2010 and construction costs, which involve elevating Brush College over Faries and adjacent railroad tracks, were once estimated at roughly $25.5 million. The latest estimated cost presented to the council Monday figured construction alone at $62.3 million, part of a grand total expected to top $83.3 million.

The city taxpayer share of that so far works out at just under $7 million, with a patchwork of federal and state funding making up much of the rest of the tab; some of that funding is still being sought.

City Manager Scot Wrighton said everything about the project was expensive, and complex. "There is just no escaping the fact that this is a very complex project and not necessarily because it is a lot of money — it is a lot of money — but that is not what makes it complex," he told the council Monday night.

"What makes it complex is we have got the state involved, we've got the federal government involved, we got half a dozen different grant agencies with different rules, we got two railroads involved, we've got federal earmarks (for funding), and the bid (for construction) has been prepped three times: It's had to be redone and then redone again. All of this makes it extremely complex ..."

And while the city portion of the cost has more than doubled over time, Wrighton said that portion — between 5% and 8%, depending on how the cost finally works out — was still a good deal. "When you look at it and realize that 92-95% of the total project cost is not going to be paid for through local City of Decatur funds, on a project this size and this transformational, that is a really good thing," he added.

A briefing memo presented to Monday’s meeting by Wrighton and Public Works Director Matt Newell said details of the project have already been sent to construction firms with bids due to be received by mid June. Major construction work (site preparation is already underway) is due to begin by the end of the year and the whole job is expected to take two years.

“The city continues to work with our transportation consultant … to find additional funding sources to relieve the city’s funding obligation,” Wrighton and Newell told the council.

“There is time to secure added funding as the State will normally pay for the project using Federal and State funds first and then seek city funds toward the end of the project.”

Councilman Chuck Kuhle said it might help the public to hear why the project was needed, rather than just be bombarded with updates on how much it's going to cost. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe was happy to oblige: "The railroad crossing at Brush College and Faries at this point is blocked (by train traffic) more than 17 hours a week," she said.

"And that is expected to go to 24 hours; this is a critical crossing area for our major employers in addition to Archer Daniels Midland Co., the city's largest employer."

Wolfe said with new major industrial businesses setting up operations in that busy area, which she labeled Decatur's "growth corridor," the big construction project to separate road and train traffic was vital for future economic development.

Power grab

In other business, the councilors are ready to charge back into the turbulent world of power purchasing. They approved a recommendation from Wrighton that will permit city officials to shop for electricity supplies on the open market for some 35,000 family and small business customers who have not opted out of a program that allows the city to buy power on their behalf.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, who oversees the power purchasing, told the Herald & Review before Monday’s council meeting that power savings in the past had added up to 15% and 20% compared to rates offered elsewhere.

“We had a difficult time getting competitive pricing in 2022 in part because of the Ukrainian invasion that led to a kind of global energy crisis, on top of inflation,” said Kindseth.

The city had then opted “to take a pause” from the power shopping business, which means city customers defaulted back to Ameren Illinois as their power supplier. But Kindseth said now those negative forces have turned more positive, despite the continuing war, and electricity markets were more stable.

“I think there is less uncertainty in the markets and I think people kind of see the path forward,” he added. “... For right now, we are seeing some relatively favorable pricing.”

Council members also voted to leave the rules for getting an item on the city council meeting agenda unchanged. That means agenda items can only be brought before the council for consideration on the official agenda upon recommendation of the mayor, city manager or any four council members.

There had been discussion about lessening the number of council members needed to put an item on the agenda, with Councilman Dennis Cooper pushing for the rules to be changed so that the recommendation of just two council members would be needed to get an item on the agenda.

"I really feel that its unfair to have it up so high," he said of the existing rule requiring four members to approve an agenda item.

He was backed by Councilman David Horn but the vote to keep the status quo won by a margin of 5-2. Councilman Pat McDaniel said citizens with concerns can speak at every council meeting and make those concerns known. "And so everybody can be represented and we can hear their voice," he said.

Kindseth told the Herald & Review the existing rules are designed to filter out pointless discussion on proposals that are “dead on arrival” because the majority of council members are on the record as opposing them and so they have no chance of moving forward. He said the city’s decision to say “no” to recreational marijuana sales would be an example of a persistent but pre-doomed agenda item.

One of the final agenda items at Monday's meeting described how business continues to run hot for the Decatur Fire Department. A report from Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said his firefighters responded to 1,146 alarms in April, part of a total of 4,539 alarm calls received since the start of the year.

Abbott said the alarm call volume was up by 715 over the same period in 2022. “It is the largest increase in alarms for the first quarter of any year in the last 10 years,” he told the council in a report.

