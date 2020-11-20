 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9 have filed for spot on ballot for Decatur City Council
0 comments
alert top story

9 have filed for spot on ballot for Decatur City Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two more candidates have filed this week for Decatur City Council, bringing the total number to nine.

Anthony S. Chapple filed on Thursday and Hardik Shah filed Friday, Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff said.

Filing on Monday were incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marty Watkins and William (Will) Wetzel.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel has announced he will not seek another term.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The last day for filing petitions to appear on the April 6 ballot is Monday, Nov. 23, from  8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the office of the city clerk on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

The April 6 ballot also will feature candidates for school, park and community college boards, among others. The filing period for those positions isn't until December.

Gallery: Looking back at the Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News