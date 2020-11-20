9 have filed for spot on ballot for Decatur City Council

DECATUR — Two more candidates have filed this week for Decatur City Council, bringing the total number to nine.
Anthony S. Chapple filed on Thursday and Hardik Shah filed Friday, Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff said.
Filing on Monday were incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marty Watkins and William (Will) Wetzel.
Incumbent Pat McDaniel has announced he will not seek another term.
The last day for filing petitions to appear on the April 6 ballot is Monday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the office of the city clerk on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
The April 6 ballot also will feature candidates for school, park and community college boards, among others. The filing period for those positions isn't until December.
