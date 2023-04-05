Voters in Maroa and Warrensburg had choices to make Tuesday when it came to who would represent them on their respective city council and village board.

In Maroa, unofficial results have Toni Ann Stoutenborough defeating Mark A. Hunter for an unexpired, two-year term for alderman in Ward 2. Stoutenborough finished with 55 votes while Hunter had 43. Incumbent Michael Browman didn’t seek reelection.

In Warrensburg, incumbents Brian Netherton and Leland Hackl were the top vote-getters with 65 and 60 votes respectively, followed by Pamela Hood, with 56 votes, to claim the three available trustee seats. V. Yvonne Thompson had 49 votes.

All results are unofficial pending a canvas that will include any outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday. As of noon Tuesday, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said there were 19 ballots outstanding for the Warrensburg trustee race. There were eight votes for the Maroa race, which wouldn’t be enough to change the outcome.

The Warrensburg and Maroa contests were among a host of contested races for village boards and city councils across the area.

SHELBY COUNTY

In Moweaqua, Shawn Conlin will continue as village president. Conlin, who was appointed to the position, defeated challenger Brad Metzger, 228 votes to 178 votes, in her bid to complete the final two years of an unexpired term.

In Shelbyville, unofficial results have Faron Blackwell defeating Sheridan Trobaugh, 132 votes to 47 votes, in the race for commissioner of streets and public improvements.

In Sigel, Maria Probst had 87 votes, Randall Wellbaum had 71 votes and Thomas Schumacher had 61 votes to claim the three available trustee seats. Philip Fearday and Douglas Deters finished with 18 and 40 votes, respectively.

In Stewardson, unofficial results have Brock Lankow with 59 votes, Gene Lankow with 35 votes and Chris Webb with 45 votes, claiming the three available trustee seats. Samuel Linder finished with 32 votes.

In Tower Hill, unofficial results have Brian Wood with 35 votes and David Pope with 25 votes as the top vote-getters. Dale Myers edged Jami Barnes by one vote, 22 votes to 21 votes, to claim the third available trustee seat. Darrel Pope had 14 votes. There was no candidate for an unexpired, two-year term.

MOULTRIE COUNTY

In Sullivan, unofficial results have Michael Kirk defeating incumbent Michael Fowler to be the next commissioner of public property. Kirk had 269 votes to Fowler’s 227 votes.

Douglas Shook defeated Sam Black, 276 votes to 219, in a race to be the streets and public improvements commissioner. Doug Booker didn’t seek reelection.

In Bethany, Dave Doty led the way with 102 votes in the race to fill three available seats. Incumbent Jeannie Ruppert and Zakary England rounded out the top three, both garnering 82 votes. They were followed closely by Matthew Flood, who had 79 votes.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY

In Assumption, Ross Workman is the new alderperson in Ward 3. Unofficial results have Workman with 66 votes. Challenger Felicia King came away with 40 votes. Incumbent Sue Burgess didn’t seek reelection.

In Pana, current city clerk Kim Toberman easily outdistance challenger John Broux in her bid complete the final two years of the term. Unofficial results show Tobernman with 241 votes compared to the 156 received by Broux. In the race for alderman for Ward 3, unofficial totals have challenger Shelby Grimes leading incumbent Steve Scott by four votes, 48 to 44.

In Taylorville, incumbent James Olive coasted to another term as alderperson for Ward 1. Unofficial totals show Olive with 148 votes. His challenger, Raymond Koonce, had 48 votes.

In Stonington, Caleb Grover holds a narrow lead over incumbent David Blakeman for one of three available seats. Unofficial totals show Grover with 44 votes and Blakeman with 36. Incumbents Anthony Rusher and Tara Ramsey ended the night with 77 votes and 60 votes, respectively, to retain their seats.