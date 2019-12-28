'Access to justice': How Central Illinois courts handle cases when one party speaks limited English

When non-certified interpreters are used

Officials say there are several reasons why certified or registered interpreters are not used more frequently, even when the expense is reimbursed. Major factors are convenience and speed, as well as the severity of the case.

Macon County only uses interpreters a few times a month on average, Webber said. Allowing non-certified interpreters can improve efficiency in those cases.

Sometimes, it’s faster and easier to use those in the area to translate, rather than waiting for a certified or registered interpreter from elsewhere, Scanlon said. He gave several examples, such as a divorce hearing when no certified interpreter is available and a family member or friend is willing to provide translation. Another example: If someone is vacationing in the U.S. from a foreign country, the courts will try to process that case quickly so that he or she can return.

“We’ve got to balance the resources available with the needs we have,” Scanlon said.

Some languages, such as Japanese, do not have a ready supply of certified interpreters, leaving courts with few options.