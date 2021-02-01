After approving InnovaFeed incentives, Decatur City Council explores larger sewer expansion on northeast side

However, city staff recommended exploring a project in greater scope that would make expanding sewer access in the area easier and perhaps encouraging future development.

The preliminary estimate for engineering and construction cost of the expanded project is $2.9 million.

“We've made a commitment to build the sewer for InnovaFeed because they're going to bring 240 good-paying jobs to our community plus some indirect jobs,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton. “So that that was part of the deal. They're going to pay for some of it, but we're going to pay for most of it.”

“And so while we're at it, should we add some additional capacity so that that makes these other industrial sites that are in that same area that would flow to the same thing and make it cheaper to develop them when that time comes? That was really the question the council had tonight,” Wrighton said.

The proposal received some pushback from Horn, who noted that the city has millions of dollars worth of existing sewer work that’s needed to be done in other parts of the city.

However, other council members agreed that it was a unique situation with that part of the city potentially ripe for more economic development.