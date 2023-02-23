DECATUR — Until this week, Carla Stewart expected to retire from Akorn Pharmaceuticals, the company she had been employed by for more than 18 years — nearly her entire adult life.

So when the Gurnee-based pharmaceutical company told Stewart and her colleagues that it was declaring bankruptcy and immediately shutting down operations, including at its Decatur facilities, it was "just a blow," she said.

"It was where I figured I'd be for the rest of my life because I enjoyed it," Stewart, 39, of Mount Zion, said. "And there's lots of opportunities to grow there and learn new things and I didn't want to leave. So it's kind of hard."

Stewart was among a handful of the more than 400 former Akorn employees suddenly thrown out of a job who began to pick up the pieces and chart a new path forward Thursday by attending a layoff assistance workshop put on by Workforce Investment Solutions.

The agency, which covers Macon and DeWitt counties, administers state and federal funds to assist job seekers. Some of the services include job search and placement assistance, employment counseling, career planning, occupational skills training, skill upgrading and retraining and job readiness training.

Workforce Investment Solutions offered their "rapid response services" to the laid off workers, giving them a folder with information on everything from applying for unemployment benefits to job listings and dealing with the emotional toll of losing a job.

The agency's employees, along with representatives from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, walked them through the various resources they have at their disposal.

“This is a tough time. Whenever things like this happen, it’s like losing someone that you love," said James Wills, a career planner at Workforce. "You’re going to go through the grief process ... You’re going to shed a few tears. I understand that. I see that now.”

Wills, who said he went through a similar ordeal when Firestone shuttered its Decatur plant more than two decades ago, then grabbed a box of tissues and offered them to Stewart, who had tears in her eyes.

“It’s OK. It’s OK because we’re here to help," Wills then said. "We’re going to get through this.”

Emotions were still raw among the the former Akorn employees who gathered for the first of two layoff assistance workshops the agency hosted on Thursday, which was the final day employees were paid by the company following the shocking announcement on Wednesday.

"Honestly, I'm just angry," said Dustin Ballard, who worked in the company's maintenance department for six years.

"Wednesday, we got in there and they're already carrying boxes out before they told us anything," Ballard said. "That kind of let us know. I thought that was very unprofessional of them to do that to people."

Ballard is already enrolled at the University of Illinois, where he is seeking a degree in business. So, the idea of a fresh start had already taken hold.

But still, he said the layoff will have a significant impact on his family, preventing him from paying child support from a previous marriage and forcing his family to take health insurance through his wife's job, which costs more than double what he was paying.

"With everything going on in the world right now, they could have done a lot better by us," Ballard said. "When we went in there, we did the best for them. They could have shown a little appreciation."

Tammy Ruleau, 50, had only worked for Akorn for five months. After two decades working in restaurants, she had welcomed the change of pace her position as a packaging operator offered.

"I was in shock," she said. "I couldn't believe they did this to us."

The shock shutdown has sparked outrage from local and state officials to the halls of Congress. U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, made an appearance at the layoff assistance workshop Thursday morning.

"Some of these workers have devoted 30 years of their careers to this company and for Akorn to leave in the dark of night, there needs to be accountability," Budzinski said. "I mean, to say that I'm outraged is an understatement. This community deserves a lot better."

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, whose district includes Akorn's Wyckles Road facility, did not respond to a request for comment on the closure.

When asked what accountability would look like at the federal level, Budzinski said she "would be very open to supporting or leading the way on" a federal version of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Budzinski also reiterated that "it seems very clear that (Akorn) violated state law."

The Illinois WARN Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time employees to provide 60 days advance notice of pending plant closures or mass layoffs.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity received a WARN notification late Wednesday evening, after the company had alerted employees of permanent layoffs, said spokesman Paul Cicchini.

The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating and, if violations are found, civil penalties will be assessed against the company.

But, if there's a silver lining, both officials and laid off workers said, it was how quickly the community rallied around those impacted.

"I'm very thankful that they were able to put this together so fast," Ballard said. "I was thankful to Millikin for inviting us to their (job fair) and the other people who have reached out and said 'we're here to help.' I mean, it really makes a big difference."

Rocki Wilkerson, executive director of Workforce Investment Solutions, said that "we're so blessed at this time in this community to have all these jobs that are available."

She said the goal is that the services they offer "kind of takes that layoff and it converts it into an opportunity."

Akorn employees unable to attend Thursday will have additional opportunities on Friday, when assistance workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Workforce Investment Solutions, 757 W. Pershing Road.

Resources can also be found at worknetdecatur.org/.

The Akorn shutdown is company wide and closes out its Decatur manufacturing plant at 1222 W. Grand Ave. (expanded with a $25 million upgrade in 2018) and its packaging facility on Wyckles Road, which in recent years had undergone a 30,000-square-foot-expansion.

Signs of serious trouble emerged in 2020 when Akorn announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The situation had looked to stabilize later that year when the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved the sale of the firm to its existing lenders.

Despite the sadness and anger towards their former employer, laid off Akorn workers said they are looking at this as an opportunity.

"You don't get one door closed without another one opening and moving on to something better," Ruleau said. "And that's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to move on to better."

Stewart attended the workshop hoping someone could look at her resume ahead of a job fair being held that afternoon at Millikin University. She said there are a number jobs she's looking at. She said she might even go back to school.

"When that door opened for me at Akorn, it was a bright future, lots of opportunities, lots of time to grow and learn new things," Stewart said. "And now it's closed. It's time to find that new one."

