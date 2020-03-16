All Illinois driver service offices closed through the end of March

SPRINGFIELD — All driver services facilities will be closed through March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the closures in a news release Monday after the number of coronavirus cases grew to 105.

"After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and driver services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans," White said. "This is important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards, vehicle registration and other transactions and document filings would be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule.

White represents one of several calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to push back the federal real ID deadline in October to later this year "due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the general public and driver's license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide."

Customers are encouraged to access online services for the following: