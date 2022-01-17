Amid COVID-19 spike, Decatur City Council to meet in civic center theater

DECATUR — Amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases, the Decatur City Council is once again spacing out.

The seven-person body will meet in the theater of the Decatur Civic Center on Tuesday instead of the much-tighter council chambers.

The council conducted business in the larger venue for nearly a year during the previous phase of the pandemic, returning to council chambers last summer when the state’s indoor mask mandate and capacity limits were lifted.

Though the mask mandate was reimposed later in the summer, the council mostly remained in chambers with city staff citing scheduling conflicts with the theater and lower case totals. But with COVID-19 cases higher than ever before, the council is moving back for now.

“The rules keep changing and the situation keeps changing, so we have to adapt to it as well,” said city manager Scot Wrighton.

Meanwhile, at Tuesday’s meeting, the council will vote on the final agreement necessary before the Brush College Road grade separation project goes out for bid later next week.

The document, known as a “local public agency agreement for federal participation,” establishes the funding for the project and allows bids to be received and construction to begin.

The project’s bid letting is planned for Friday with construction expected to begin within two to three months.

The ambitious project, now pegged at more than $62 million, would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent railroad tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.

“Even though this project in all of its pieces, including land acquisition and engineering, is over $60 million, the city's portion of this project is only a little over 6%,” Wrighton said. “That's unprecedented for a project this size ... We've been very, very successful at reducing the local component of this project.”

Wrighton said information about road closures and other disruptions will not be known until after a contractor is selected.

More than half the project — $34 million — is being funded by the federal government. The Illinois Commerce Commission is chipping in $20.95 million. Norfolk Southern has agreed to contribute $1 million and the city is expected to pitch in $3.22 million.

The council is also expected to once again consider a proposal to raise the annual per video gambling machine fee paid by terminal operators and establishments from $500 to $750.

The proposal has been tabled twice over concerns about the impact of a new gaming law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month that, among other things, mandates that such fees be evenly split between terminal operators and establishments.

During the height of the pandemic last year, the council voted to rescind the $500 per machine fee applied to establishments and instead tacked on the fee to terminal operators, which are mostly out-of-town entities.

With the new law, it would be split evenly at $375 apiece between terminal operators and establishments.

However, several licenses have already been renewed with the terminal operators paying the $500 fee and establishments not paying anything.

Hoping to avoid having establishments be charged retroactively, city staff is now recommending that the fee increase take effect March 1, with establishments that renew between now and then not be charged.

Wrighton acknowledged that “we've had some missteps with this,” with the new state law throwing a wrench in the initial intentions of the city council, which was to have terminal operators cover the entire cost.

“It's kind of convoluted because of these legal changes and we're trying to make sure that what the council wants to do is reflected in these actions,” Wrighton said.

The council will also codify its strategic plan for the next two years.

In October, council members held a 4½ hour retreat where they reaffirmed neighborhood revitalization as the city’s top priority and reaffirmed five others, including workforce development and taking downtown to the next level.

The council is meeting on Tuesday this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0