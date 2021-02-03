Anthony Chapple withdraws from race for Decatur City Council

DECATUR — Anthony S. Chapple, one of 13 candidates who filed to run for three available seats on the Decatur City Council, withdrew from the race Tuesday.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner confirmed that Chapple filed a “withdrawal of candidacy” with his office, though the former candidate’s name will still appear on the ballot for the Feb. 23 primary election.
Early voting for the primary began more than two weeks ago. A notice will be placed in polling places informing voters of Chapple’s withdrawal. As of Wednesday afternoon, just 117 ballots have been cast in the primary, Tanner said.
Chapple’s name will not appear on the April 6 general election ballot even if he places among the top six candidates in the primary, Tanner said.
Chapple, 60, whose family has roots in Decatur that go back more than 100 years, said he was inspired to run by "a love of Decatur" and because he's "worried about where it's headed."
He was planning to campaign on big ideas meant to reverse years of population decline, such as repurposing old buildings for new industries and collaborating with other Central Illinois cities to build a large, centrally-located international airport.
But, the campaign never got off the ground. And by the end of January, the widowed father of two high school-aged children said it was clear is family needed him more right now.
"I have two children and I just thought they kind of needed my attention more than what I was giving them recently," Chapple said. "So just some things going on that I thought I needed really to step away."
"It was something I was hoping would get better and it just really hadn't, so I had to make that decision," he said.
Chapple said he did not know yet who he will vote for.
Twelve candidates remain in the race, including incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.
Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection.
The need for a primary election was triggered when Summerlott filed his write-in candidacy in December. A primary is not necessary in Decatur City Council races with 12 candidates or less.
City council members are elected at-large in citywide elections.
Chapple is a graduate of MacArthur High School and a former radio communications professional. He describes himself as a "retired" stay-at-home dad who now works as a bus driver and kitchen help at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Watch now: How your support helps journalism in the Decatur region
Watch now: How your support helps journalism in the Decatur region
Herald & Review staffers talk about the importance of local journalism. Support our work by getting a digital subscription.
Scott Perry, local news editor for the Herald & Review, talks about the importance of local journalism. Digital subscriptions start at $5 …
Your support means the Herald & Review can deliver important community journalism. Join us at https://herald-review.com/members
Central Illinois sports editor Justin Conn talks about the importance of local journalism. Get your digital subscription today. Learn more at …
Matthew Flaten, sports reporter for the Herald & Review, talks about the importance of local journalism. Digital subscriptions start at $5…
Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor, talks about the importance of local journalism. Support our work. Digital subscriptions start at $5 for…
This weekend's edition takes a deep dive into the Midwestern response to COVID-19, which has caused so much of our lives to grind to a stop.