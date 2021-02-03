Anthony Chapple withdraws from race for Decatur City Council

But, the campaign never got off the ground. And by the end of January, the widowed father of two high school-aged children said it was clear is family needed him more right now.

"I have two children and I just thought they kind of needed my attention more than what I was giving them recently," Chapple said. "So just some things going on that I thought I needed really to step away."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was something I was hoping would get better and it just really hadn't, so I had to make that decision," he said.

Chapple said he did not know yet who he will vote for.

Twelve candidates remain in the race, including incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection.

The need for a primary election was triggered when Summerlott filed his write-in candidacy in December. A primary is not necessary in Decatur City Council races with 12 candidates or less.

City council members are elected at-large in citywide elections.