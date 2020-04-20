Anticipating revenue loss, Decatur council plans to review budget options in early May

DECATUR — City leaders plan to meet in early May to examine options for coping with revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They discussed the financial situation during Monday night’s regular city council meeting, which six council members attended through a video call. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, City Manager Scot Wrighton and City Clerk Kim Althoff were the only people present in the council chambers. No public comments were submitted, Althoff said.
Proceeds from local and state sales tax, as well as income tax, are the largest revenue streams for the city, representing about half of its general fund, Treasurer Gregg Zientara said. It won’t be possible to know the exact effect of the pandemic on that revenue for months, but officials say they anticipate losses and want to begin making adjustments.
“I don’t believe it is prudent or appropriate for the city council to wait until we have hard data that is Decatur-specific,” Wrighton told the council.
One variable they will know by May is whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker will extend the stay-at-home order that has closed businesses considered nonessential.
The city does have $9.7 million in its general fund as a cash reserve, according to the financial report presented Monday. That represents 51 days of expenses as budgeted in 2020. A focus on continuing to build the city’s cash reserve was part of the city council policies adopted for 2020.
Wrighton said officials also could decide to loan or grant money to the general fund from another city source, such as its water fund.
Councilman David Horn, Moore Wolfe and Wrighton all suggested that the city would also look for ways to cooperate with other local governments, which will also face financial challenges in the pandemic.
“Some of the changes we choose to make might be ones that council elects to keep in place once the emergency is over, especially ones that would involve more coordinated and efficient cooperation of services with other units of government,” Wrighton said.
In other business, the council voted to extend liquor license deadlines to Aug. 31. Previously, the licenses were set to expire June 30. Wrighton said the move would provide some relief for bar and restaurant owners, and would also give the city extra time to complete inspections that are suspended during the current emergency situation.
The council also accepted a bid from Entler Excavating Co. to improve storm drainage in an area of North Main Street. According to a city memo, the project improves an outlet of a 60-inch storm drainage pipe before it enters a box culvert that drains under the road. The two pipes were never properly connected, which has caused “erosion and an eyesore area for the business district,” officials said.
The amount of the contract is $175,543. Wrighton said there were several reasons not to delay the project, despite the financial discussion held earlier:
- Money for the work does not come from the general fund.
- The situation with the pipe has created a "gaping hole."
- The contract with Entler, a Decatur company, is providing local jobs.
Photos enclosed with the council packet show a large sunken area in the 2700 block of North Main Street.
“There’s this gaping hole on North Main Street that will be taken care of by this project which I think is important to do,” Wrighton said. “It’s a high visibility location, it creates physical safety as well as storm water issues.”
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.