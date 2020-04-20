Anticipating revenue loss, Decatur council plans to review budget options in early May

Wrighton said officials also could decide to loan or grant money to the general fund from another city source, such as its water fund.

Councilman David Horn, Moore Wolfe and Wrighton all suggested that the city would also look for ways to cooperate with other local governments, which will also face financial challenges in the pandemic.

“Some of the changes we choose to make might be ones that council elects to keep in place once the emergency is over, especially ones that would involve more coordinated and efficient cooperation of services with other units of government,” Wrighton said.

In other business, the council voted to extend liquor license deadlines to Aug. 31. Previously, the licenses were set to expire June 30. Wrighton said the move would provide some relief for bar and restaurant owners, and would also give the city extra time to complete inspections that are suspended during the current emergency situation.