Applications available for remaining Decatur COVID-19 small business grant funds

The city of Decatur is accepting applications for the latest round of COVID-19 small business relief, the city has announced.
The grant funds, provided to the city through the state's Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) program, are available for Decatur businesses to reimburse for expenses incurred between March and the end of this year.
They can be used for outdoor dining expenses, personal protective equipment purchases and rent and utility relief. Businesses in the hospitality industry, such as bars, restaurants and hotels, are especially encouraged to apply.
This will likely exhaust the remainder of the city's grant funds. Nearly $1.2 million was awarded to the city from the state last year through the program.
Of that, $615,000 was dispersed to 66 businesses last December. Another $301,000 was given out in the second round this past July to 22 new businesses and some of the original recipients.
This leaves about $273,000 left to be given out. Businesses that did not receive funding in the first two rounds will be given priority.
Applications will be accepted through 3 p.m. Dec. 10. Funds will be awarded before the end of the year.
More information on eligibility requirements can be found at https://www.decaturil.gov/public-information/city-of-decatur-covid-19-business-impact/.
Those with more questions can call city staff at 217-450-2350.
24 reasons why the Decatur region is special
This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region.
As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
