Associate Macon County Judge Forbes seeking circuit judge post

DECATUR — Associate Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes wants voters to elect him as resident Macon County circuit court judge.

The 56-year-old jurist has announced he will run in the June 28 primary as a Republican and then aim to be elected in the Nov. 8 election. Attorney Shane Mendenhall also has declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination.

Associate judges are appointed by other judges to four-year terms whereas resident judges are elected to six-year terms.

Forbes was appointed as an associate judge in July of 2017 and he will be running for the seat of Judge Thomas E. Little, who announced in January that he would not seek retention when his term runs out in December.

“It’s been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Macon County for these many years,” said Little, who was appointed associate judge in April 1999 and elected circuit judge in 2016.

“But I am ready to move on to the next chapter of my life and to the adventures that retirement will bring. My colleague, Rodney Forbes, has told me that he intends to run for my seat. Rodney is a great judge and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Forbes is now busy circulating a petition to get nominating signatures for his election bid. Former Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV has stepped forward to chair Forbes' election committee and Forbes said he is pleased with the support he has received so far.

“I don’t want to quote anybody, but I seem to have quite a bit of support,” said the associate judge, a former union laborer who earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Illinois.

“I’ve got the support of the Republican Party and of a lot of prominent Democrats, too,” he added. “So I am very happy.”

A former assistant Macon County public defender and chief public defender, Forbes said he enjoys public service. He said he sees becoming an elected, as opposed to being an appointed judge, the “next step in a natural progression” of his public service career.

“I think being chosen by the voters does make a big difference,” he added.

“I mean the judges who have been elected have had the confidence to appoint me as an associate, and I do take a lot of pride in the confidence that has been entrusted in me. But I would also enjoy it if the citizens of the county entrusted me with that same confidence.”

Forbes and his wife, Lisa, have two adult children.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.