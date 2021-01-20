 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Battle over 2 forgotten votes highlighted in the legal case over who should be Macon County sheriff
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Battle over 2 forgotten votes highlighted in the legal case over who should be Macon County sheriff

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — In a Macon County sheriff’s race first decided by just one vote, the question of whether two extra votes that suddenly showed up are to be counted could be crucial.

A large portion of Wednesday’s hearing in Macon County Circuit Court into the contested 2018 race was spent probing the history of those found votes. Incumbent Sheriff Tony Brown had originally been declared the winner by 19,655 votes to the 19,654 awarded to his challenger and fellow officer, Lt. Jim Root.

The two extra votes, found stuck in a voting machine, had been cast for Root.

Root's challenge to overturn the result is being heard by Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin and she was told by Brown’s lawyer, Chris Sherer, that the found votes had not been handled properly. As their security could not be vouched for, they had to be thrown out.

Benjamin rejected that argument, and eventually agreed they would be taken into evidence in the case without her deciding, yet, whether they could count.

Part of the problem with the lost and found ballots is their strange history. The election judge who discovered them uncounted in a voting machine in Forsyth had flagged them. They were put in an envelope that ended up on now retired Macon County Clerk Stephen Bean’s desk; but Bean said they turned up there two days after the election when he found them there after returning from lunch.

Bean testified he tried to find out about what happened to them, didn’t get very far, and locked them in a vault and forgot about them. Weeks later, when the election results were finalized and the contest was decided by one vote, he remembered the ballots in the vault and said he felt sick.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was taken so ill he ended up going to hospital believing he was having a heart attack as the stress consumed him. “It just freaked me out,” he told the court.

Bean said he then told a lawyer for Root what had happened but didn't’ inform anybody from Brown’s campaign at first. “That was a mistake,” he said.

Bean had hoped later recounts would resolve the election issue but a court-ordered hand recount in July of 2020 wasn’t conclusive. Brown’s victory margin expanded by 18 votes to 18,982 to Root’s tally of 18,964, with hundreds of ballots set aside where voter’s intentions weren’t clear.

Judge Benjamin will now have to decide whom many of those votes were cast for and whether the two wandering ballots that would have swung the result if they had counted on the night of the election will count now.

The court case continues on Monday with further questioning of Bean by Sherer. The judge has also set aside Feb. 11 if another hearing day is needed.

Lawyers for both sides will submit written arguments on individual contested ballots before the judge makes her final ruling on just whom voters picked as their sheriff.

PHOTOS: Sheriff Howard Buffett finishes his time in office and provides a tour of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center

+2 
Root, Jim

Root

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News