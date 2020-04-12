Bernard Schoenburg: Leadership change possible for Christian County Dems

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Ben Curtin, 67, a farmer from the Stonington area and husband of former Christian County Clerk Linda Curtin, says he's running to chair the county's Democratic Party.

If he is successful, it would be a notable change, as Jack Mazzotti has chaired the party there since 1992.

Mazzotti, 75, said that over the past year or so he's talked to others in the party about looking for new leadership, and he doesn't fault people for taking that initiative.

"Ever since Gov. (JB) Pritzker got in office, I have entertained the thought of perhaps trying to join his staff," Mazzotti said. "And it was indicated to me through other channels that probably the opportunities would better present themselves if I didn't hold a political position."

He says he was an early supporter of Pritzker, and thinks the governor is "doing great." Given the COVID-19 situation, he said, "I wouldn't want to be in his shoes."

Mazzotti, a pharmacist with Walgreens who also has a restaurant in downtown Taylorville, said he would to work for the state "if the spot were right." He said the governor is "pretty deliberate" in hiring and also respects current state workers -- Republican or Democratic, and "is not there to clean house."