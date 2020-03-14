Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith race to see who will run against Rodney Davis

DECATUR — Will the November election for the 13th Congressional District representative have the same candidates as 2018? The Tuesday election will determine that.
Facing off in the Democrat primary are Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith, with the winner going to general election against four-term U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
Smith, of Urbana, is a political newcomer and member of the Rose Caucus, a political organization that backs congressional and state legislative candidates who identify as socialist or democratic socialist.
She said her top three priorities are "health care, housing and the planet."
"I really love having a body that exists on a functioning globe and I would like to have a secure home to keep that body in on my functioning globe. Those are really common ideas. I don’t think these are red or blue issues 'us vs. them' issues in the way that people try to make politics a divisive binary. We all want to live safely and securely and we only have this planet to do it on. Anything I can do in service to that is my priority," she said.
Smith pointed to the coronavirus outbreak as workers who feel they have to stay on the job, as well as resource issues.
"The big issue is that we don’t have the infrastructure to have hospital beds for everybody who might be affected and need to be in quarantine or on respirators. We risk quickly overloading our health system and that is going to be an issue moving forward. It affects everybody but has the biggest impact on low-wage workers," Smith said.
She said she's running "because I didn’t see anyone talking about the issues that I thought that we needed to prioritize in this district."
"We have extreme poverty, our social safety nets have been eradicated. I’ve been talking about this since I began running but now, with current events, I think that we are seeing everything that I was talking about," Smith said.
Dirksen Londrigan in 2018 won a crowded five-way primary and nearly defeated Davis, coming within 2,059 votes. This election, her focus again is on access to health care and stopping tax cuts for corporations and wealthy people.
She pointed to her son having a rare, life-threatening illness as a reason she's running. Londrigan has criticized Davis for backing legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
"In 2017, after seeing our congressman celebrating his vote to take away health care protections from my friends and neighbors I decided to run and came within less than 1% of unseating him. Instead of working for us, we currently have a congressman who pushes the agenda of the big corporations and special interests," she said.
Her top priorities are affordable health care; strengthening Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security; and working "to create good paying, union jobs through investments in safer, cleaner, and new infrastructure and fight for increased funding for programs that help our farmers combat the effects of climate change like the recent flooding which hit Central Illinois."
The 13th District stretches from Bloomington to Champaign to Decatur to the Mississippi River, encompassing 14 counties, and historically has been a Republican stronghold. Although the boundaries have changed numerous times, it has been held by a GOP member since 1895.
Democrats made gains in recent years in the the district. The seat in 2018 was one of four in Illinois that Democrats targeted in their effort to win House control.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro