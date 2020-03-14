Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith race to see who will run against Rodney Davis

DECATUR — Will the November election for the 13th Congressional District representative have the same candidates as 2018? The Tuesday election will determine that.

Facing off in the Democrat primary are Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith, with the winner going to general election against four-term U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Smith, of Urbana, is a political newcomer and member of the Rose Caucus, a political organization that backs congressional and state legislative candidates who identify as socialist or democratic socialist.

She said her top three priorities are "health care, housing and the planet."

"I really love having a body that exists on a functioning globe and I would like to have a secure home to keep that body in on my functioning globe. Those are really common ideas. I don’t think these are red or blue issues 'us vs. them' issues in the way that people try to make politics a divisive binary. We all want to live safely and securely and we only have this planet to do it on. Anything I can do in service to that is my priority," she said.

Smith pointed to the coronavirus outbreak as workers who feel they have to stay on the job, as well as resource issues.