Betsy Londrigan wins 13th Congressional District Democratic primary

DECATUR — The 2020 match-up for the 13th Congressional District will be a repeat of 2018, as Betsy Dirksen Londrigan claimed victory over opponent Stefanie Smith in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.
Londrigan will face four-term U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in November. With 54 of 72 precincts reporting, Dirksen Londrigan had 77% of votes, while Smith registered 22%, according to the unofficial Macon County Clerk’s Office. Davis was unopposed in the Republican primary.
“We’ve got work to be done here in Central Illinois,” Londrigan said. “As I travel the district, I hear concerns from people in every corner about healthcare and the cost of prescription drugs and Davis continues to vote against people in the 13th District.”
Londrigan won a crowded five-way primary in 2018 but Davis in the November election that year defeated her by 2,058 ballots. He won 50.4 percent of the vote, while she carried 49.6 percent. Londrigan said she had “unfinished business” in announcing her new bid for the House.
Her focus in this year’s election is on health care and stopping tax cuts for corporations and wealthy people. Londrigan’s team previously told the Herald & Review that her top priorities include affordable health care; strengthening Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security; and working to “create good paying, union jobs through investments in safer, cleaner and new infrastructure and fight for increased funding for programs that help our farmers combat the effects of climate change like the recent flooding which hit Central Illinois.”
“I am in this race to make sure people have access to quality, affordable healthcare.”
Stefanie Smith said her team would release a statement at a later time. Davis' team did not respond to requests for comment.
The 13th District encompasses 14 counties, stretching from Bloomington to Champaign to Decatur to the Mississippi River. Boundaries have changed many times but it has been held by a GOP member since 1895.
“My mission is to flip this seat and represent people across the 13th district,” Londrigan said.
In the 15th Congressional District held by retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, the GOP contest was won by Mary Miller and Erika Weaver won the Democratic primary.
Eight candidates — four from each party — ran in the Republican-leaning territory that runs along a stretch of the Indiana border. Miller emerged with 59% of the vote with 64% of precincts reporting. Weaver beat her competitors with 51% of the vote with 64% of precincts reporting.
The general election is Nov. 3.
