Biden wins Illinois primary; Trump officially secures GOP nomination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Garbarczyk, a 57-year-old retired electrical engineer, said he voted for Biden because of his work as vice president. He cracked that he would vote for “a cheese sandwich over (President Donald) Trump.”

“I have faith in both Biden and Bernie,” he said outside a Burbank polling place. “They would both be fine choices, but Biden earned my trust as vice president. He’s got a proven track record.”

Officials encouraged people last week to vote by mail and extended hours at early voting sites, hoping to avoid crowding at polling sites on election day, and voters seemed to heed the advice. Statewide, there were 504,000 early votes cast and 294,000 mail ballots sent to voters as of Monday, the Illinois State Board of Elections reported. That's up from 400,000 early votes and 160,000 mail ballots as of the day before the 2016 primary. Chicago had surpassed previous records for early voting as of Sunday.

The coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough for most people, though it can cause more severe illness for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.