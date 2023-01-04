Bill Faber resigns from Decatur City Council

DECATUR — City Councilman Bill Faber, who is not seeking reelection, resigned Wednesday, forgoing the final four months of his second term.

Faber, 69, an attorney, was first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019 to the at-large seat. He ran unsuccessfully two previous times.

In an interview with Herald & Review in November following the announcement that he would not seek a third term, Faber cited his frustration with institutional barriers, such as the requirement that any item get four votes to be placed on the city council agenda, as the main reason for leaving.

His resignation letter, submitted Wednesday morning to City Clerk Kim Althoff, cited similar reasons for leaving early, saying that impediment plus his status as a lame duck makes his further service on the council seem "pointless."

"As a representative of the citizens, every council member should have the right to place an item on the agenda for discussion and debate of the people's business," Faber said in a statement. "The council's requirement of four supporting votes to debate an issue silences all opposition and mis-serves democracy."

Faber was a contrarian, constantly sparring with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and his fellow council members. But now, they will get to choose his replacement.

Under state law, a replacement council member must be appointed within 60 days of the vacancy. It will take a majority vote of the six remaining council members to make the appointment, which would run through the end of April.

With this timeline, it is guaranteed that a new council member will be seated ahead of the April 4 municipal election.

There are four candidates running for three seats: incumbent council members Dennis Cooper and Lisa Gregory, Macon County Board member Karl Coleman and former Councilman Pat McDaniel.

A process for filling the open seat has not yet been announced. And it was not immediately clear if the two non-incumbent candidates would be considered.

A vacancy on the council last occurred in August 2021, when Councilman Rodney Walker resigned.

Eleven candidates applied, with four finalists being interviewed by council members, who ended up appointing Cooper to fill the remainder of the term.