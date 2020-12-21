Bills would allow lawmakers to meet, vote remotely

SPRINGFIELD — Two lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow the General Assembly to meet and vote remotely during a pandemic or other emergency that makes in-person meetings dangerous.

Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Robert Martwick, both Chicago Democrats, filed the legislation Monday, saying the current inability to conduct business remotely has hindered lawmakers’ ability to respond to the health crisis.

“In March, we had no idea a pandemic would sweep the globe, bringing life as we know it to a halt,” Williams said in a news release. “While we were able to meet for a few days in May to conduct urgent business, we continue to face a crisis of epic proportions — both on the public health front and in terms of our budget situation — that requires legislative attention.”

“The governor has emergency powers to secure the health of our state,” Martwick said. “However, it is the legislature’s responsibility to enact the long-term policies, in accordance with the needs of our unique and diverse constituencies, which will chart the path forward as we recover from this pandemic.”