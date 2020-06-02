Black Caucus: ‘Far too much to accomplish’ to let looting take away from message

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus detailed their ongoing fight for racial equality and made calls for the end of looting at a news conference held at a recently-looted strip mall Tuesday on the south side of Chicago.

“What we are seeing is pent up anger and frustration and neglect manifest itself in a very ugly way, but pain is ugly, and when people have had enough, it comes out in all forms,” state Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, said at the event. “But don't get me wrong, I do not condone destruction of property, especially in our own communities, where you lay your own head.

“But I understand the sense of hopelessness that people are feeling. And I'm tired of people telling me, and us in the Black Caucus, what to do instead of simply providing opportunities for us and our people.”

The lawmakers made their call amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground for nearly nine minutes with a white police officer’s knee on his neck.

Rep. Kambium Buckner, D-Chicago, said he’s been in the streets of his community every day for the past week speaking to young people.