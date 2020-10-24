Bloomington fire chief to retire

BLOOMINGTON — Fire Chief Brian Mohr will retire next month after nearly 30 years with the Bloomington Fire Department, officials announced Friday.

“I am truly honored to have been given the opportunity to serve in many different capacities with the Bloomington Fire department and will cherish the memories and friendships made throughout my career,” Mohr said in a statement.

Mohr began his career with the fire department and 1991. He was promoted in 2011 to shift commander and assistant chief. In 2013, he became a training officer and was promoted to fire chief in 2015.

"Chief Mohr has done an outstanding job leading his department to protect our community," said Mayor Tari Renner. "We owe the chief a debt of gratitude. He will be surely missed."

An interim fire chief will be named in the near future.

“I appreciate Chief Mohr’s nearly 30 years of service to the city and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “He has been an excellent example of dedication, professionalism, and upstanding character.