Blue Cross Blue Shield fined $339,000 amid dispute with Springfield Clinic

SPRINGFIELD — Health Care Service Corporation, the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, was fined $339,000 by the Illinois Department of Insurance on Monday, a striking development in the insurer's ongoing contract dispute with Springfield Clinic.

The department found that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, the state's largest health insurance company, violated the state's Network Adequacy and Transparency Act when it did not properly file updated network adequacy filings following the termination of its contract with Springfield Clinic.

According to the department, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois submitted adequacy filings on March 3 and March 17, 95 days and 244 days late, respectively.

The company will have to pay $1,000 per late day, or $339,000. The payment is due in 10 days, though the insurer will have the option to appeal.

“This fine should serve as notice that we will require insurers to maintain adequate provider networks and uphold all consumer protections under the law," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press release.

The fine comes following a series of WCIA-TV reports on the dispute, one of which revealed that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois never notified state regulators about the "material change" in its network.

The insurance company in mid-November terminated Springfield Clinic as an in-network provider for all of its preferred provider organization (PPO) health care plans due to a dispute over reimbursement rates.

This change impacted up to 100,000 patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage accessing Springfield Clinic for care. The for-profit clinic has more than 600 doctors and facilities that spread across a 20-county coverage area in Central Illinois.

The result of the dispute has been higher out-of-pocket costs for Blue Cross patients sticking with Springfield Clinic and a scramble by many to find a new in-network provider.

Though mostly concentrated around the capital city and the surrounding area, Springfield Clinic has four facilities in Decatur as well as facilities in Effingham, Moweaqua, Neoga and Taylorville, among other communities.

And residents across the region are often referred to the clinic's more than 80 specialists.

On Tuesday, the Illinois House Committee on Insurance Committee will hold a subject matter hearing on the dispute and its impact on central Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0