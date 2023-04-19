DECATUR — The Macon County Board of Health has selected a new public health administrator as hiring and employee retention efforts continue to dominate the board’s agenda.

The Macon County Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the interim tag from Lindsey Munsterman's title, making her Macon County’s public health administrator.

Munsterman, who previously served as the assistant director of WIC and family case management at the department, has served in her interim position since January 31. She was appointed to the role following the resignation of former administrator Brandi Binkley earlier that month.

Munsterman told the Herald & Review the past few months have been a “big transition” for the department.

“I am grateful to have an amazing team,” Munsterman said. “We have an amazing group of leaders in this building, and they truly make my job. They help me every single day, and so I feel very blessed to have them. So I look forward to leading the health department and continuing the great work that's already been done.”

The process of hiring a new public health administrator has been “pretty lengthy,” said Board of Health President Mark Scranton. Over 25 candidates applied, he said, but Munsterman was the best fit for the department.

“We’ve been very, very impressed with Lindsey's performance since she took over as interim administrator, and she's shown great leadership,” Scranton said. “And we look for great things for the health department for the future with her. So, we’re very happy about being able to make this decision tonight.”

Board members on Tuesday also discussed when to implement a new health department employee retention bonus policy, which was approved last week after a brief delay from the Macon County Board.

The new milestone bonus policy creates bonuses of increasing $1,000 increments for every five years an employee stays with the health department. The policy was introduced after the department saw three top leaders resign in January.

During last week’s county board meeting, county board member and Board of Health Vice President Jeffrey Entler, R-2, said the policy will cost approximately $104,000 this year to account for employees who may have reached milestones before the policy was enacted.

Most of this year’s funding will come from COVID grant money. In future years, the program will cost closer to $22,000 annually. The health department “can easily accommodate that with no problem whatsoever,” Entler said.

Because the health department is planning on dispersing the bonuses as separate checks and not with regular payroll checks, said Health Department Chief Financial Officer LaKeeya Funches, the county auditor asked if the department could wait until June 1 to send out the first round of bonuses.

June 1 would be the next date sheriff’s department employees receive their holiday pay checks. Dispersing the extra payments at the same time could help the county streamline payroll practices, Funches said.

But health board members want the bonus policy to go into effect as soon as possible.

“I don't have a problem with waiting, but I really hate waiting, because we've been working on this since the beginning of the year,” Scranton said. “And the can’s got kicked down the road twice now, not because of any of our doing necessarily, but I would like to see this get done (by) the next payroll cycle.”

After the first round of payments, the policy requires all bonuses to be sent out within two pay periods after an employee hits their milestone.

Funches said she will discuss payment timelines with Macon County Auditor Carol Reed later this week.

Munsterman also updated the board on the department’s ongoing hiring efforts.

“We are actively working on filling our vacant positions the best that we can,” Munsterman said.

The department is currently hiring for around a dozen open positions, according to its website. That number is down from 15 open positions last month.

The department recently hired an accountant and a new environmental health specialist and is in the process of hiring a new emergency preparedness coordinator, Munsterman said. The administrator said she hopes to also have a new nurse and visiting family support specialist hired by next month.

WIC Director Karen Shiflett told the board her department is struggling to keep up amid staffing shortages.

“I've let the regional nutritionist from the state know how difficult this is, and I'm getting a corrective action because of not having enough staff to serve the assigned caseload,” she said. “We should have four (competent professional authorities), and we only have two,” she said.

Shiflett said state officials have told her rapid turnover in WIC services is common in local health departments across Illinois. Hiring difficulties could stem from both non competitive wages and narrow hiring requirements for WIC jobs, she said.

Later in the meeting, Munsterman said she is seeking a salary assessment tool for the department to use to ensure its wages are competitive and comparable to other jobs in the area.

The health board’s hiring conversation comes just days after the president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 612 told the Macon County Board many of the county’s workers make "poverty wages."

“Inflation is just choking everybody,” Jennifer Yborra said to the Herald & Review. “And I understand it's choking businesses too, but there have been increases in other areas, and I just want that to be fair across the board.”

Other topics of concern for the health board include potentially asking the county board chairman to review the attendance and participation of certain health board members.

Scranton discussed the possibility of introducing an attendance policy for board members, but Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett said any health board policy "won't have any teeth" because board appointments and removals are at the discretion of the county board.

Without naming any names, the health board president suggested he was frustrated with the attendance — or lack thereof — from some of his board's members.

"My own opinion is if you decide you want to be on a board, regardless of the organization, you need to be actively involved," he said.

Scranton said he plans to forward an attendance report to Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield.

