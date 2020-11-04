Bryan Smith comes up short in Macon County Board reelection bid

DECATUR — Bryan Smith's 18-year tenure on the Macon County Board appears to have come to an end.

Smith finished 77 votes behind Marcy Rood for the second spot in District 3. Republican Ryan Kreke led the way with the unofficial tally showing him with 3,324 votes, to Rood's 2,296 and Smith's 2,219.

Rood was elected to the seat she was appointed to fill following the resignation of Tim Dudley. District 3 includes the eastern half of Decatur, around Lake Decatur and eat to the county border.

In District 1, Democrat Karl Coleman was elected to replace Rachel Joy, who did not seek reelection. He defeated Republican Jody Fronk 3,110 to 2,580. District 1 includes the western half of Decatur.

In District 5, there are two seats available. Incumbent Republican Debra Kraft successfully defended her seat and will be joined by Republican Jeffrey Entler.

Kraft and Entler ended the night with 5,461 and 4,671 votes. Democrat Jennifer McMillin finished with 2,499. Patricia Cox did not seek reelection. District 5 includes north Decatur and the northern region of the county that includes Warrensburg, Forsyth, Maroa and Argenta.