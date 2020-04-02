Buffett Foundation aims $1.2 million donation at Johns Hill neighborhood project

DECATUR — City council members on Monday will consider a $1.2 million agreement with the The Howard G. Buffett Foundation to revitalize the Johns Hill neighborhood.
The money would pay for the first in three-phase plan to revitalize about 24 square blocks area bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper east of downtown, City Manager Scot Wrighton said in a memo. Wrighton said it is important to put this first phase into the larger project context negotiated with the foundation.
"The Buffett Foundation's vision and approach to this revitalization project have the potential to be transformative in the southeast part of Decatur," Wrighton said. "and it could also serve as a template for how to undertake revitalization in other neighborhoods in the future."
Much of the money is part of a previously announced $1 million donation announced by the foundation in 2019 to help pay for neighborhood revitalization. The funds had been pledged but not not yet committed to a specific project.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Thursday said: "This is the kind of neighborhood revitalization we’ve dreamed about but wouldn’t have had the funding we needed to do it."
The areas outlined in the Johns Hill Neighborhood Plan are within the city's revitalization "target zone."
The Johns Hill Neighborhood project has three phases:
- Phase 1: Demolish and clear abandoned houses
- Phase 2: Rebuild the public infrastructure in the 24-square block area. This will include streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lighting, allies, surveillance cameras and some underground utilities that may be disrupted by surface infrastructure work.
- Phase 3: Construction (and possibly rehabilitation) of moderate-income housing appropriate to the neighborhood that helps attract residents and additional investment into the neighborhood.
The grant agreement breaks down the costs, including $522,000 for demolitions, $320,000 for site and lot cleanups and $291,000 for voluntary acquisitions from owners of vacant lots.
The Decatur-based foundation has funded numerous area projects. Howard Buffett, the son of billionaire Warren Buffett, previously was an executive at Archer Daniels Midland and was appointed Macon County sheriff in 2017. He served until November 2018.
Last week, the organization committed to provide $290,000 for community social service groups to help with the coronavirus pandemic response. Before that, he pledged an additional $1 million for food and medical resource needs.
The foundation in the past three years has donated a total of $2 million for the city's neighborhood revitalization plans. In 2017, $1 million was given for revitalization, which was used to buy 750 parcels of Macon County trustee land.
Moore Wolfe during her State of the City address last year announced the second donation of $1 million.
Council members will vote on the donation during Monday's city council meeting. Due to COVID-19, meetings and events are facing specific regulations to not have more than 10 people in attendance.
Public comments can be emailed in advance of the meeting to the city clerk at kalthoff@decaturil.gov.
