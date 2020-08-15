You have permission to edit this article.
Buffett Foundation donates another $8 million for Johns Hill improvements
Buffett Foundation donates another $8 million for Johns Hill improvements

Buffett_howard-030420.jpg (copy)

Howard Buffett speaks after accepting the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award for the Howard G. Buffet Foundation on March 3 at Crossing Healthcare. Buffett is providing $8 million for improvements in the Johns Hill neighborhood. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR —  The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed an additional $8 million to improving infrastructure in the Johns Hill neighborhood. Among the plans are street replacement, curb and gutter reconstruction, sidewalk upgrades and alley paving.

The work is the next step in a three-phase project to revitalize about 24 square blocks area bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper east of downtown.

The council in April approved a $1.2 million agreement with the Decatur-based foundation to improve the area. The city last month had two open houses to discuss the project with residents. 

The first phase is demolish abandoned houses. The second includes infrastructure work. And the final phase is to build or rehab moderate-income houses. 

The council on Monday is scheduled to approved a contract to replace lead and galvanized water service lines so work can start on the infrastructure improvements. The lowest bid, at $1.2 million, was from Burdick Plumbing and Heating Co. 

"Although removal and replacement of lead and galvanized water service connections is something most cities face in older neighborhoods, this project's timing is coordinated with planned to occur immediately ahead of infrastructure improvements in the Johns Hill neighborhood, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation," according to the agenda item. 

The foundation has put millions of dollars into various projects in Macon County over the years. Buffett is the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett and previously was appointed Macon County sheriff. 

The council on Monday also scheduled to vote on: 

  • Amending the city code to allow for the planting and maintenance of native planting areas and landscapes on properties. A committee of several organizations developed guidelines. 
  • The demolition of the building at 1200 E. Cantrell St. A car in late July ran into the structure, which in the 1930s housed the Spanish Inn dance hall

The meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. 

Some of what the Buffett Foundation has funded in Macon County

