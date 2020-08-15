Buffett Foundation donates another $8 million for Johns Hill improvements

DECATUR — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed an additional $8 million to improving infrastructure in the Johns Hill neighborhood. Among the plans are street replacement, curb and gutter reconstruction, sidewalk upgrades and alley paving.
The work is the next step in a three-phase project to revitalize about 24 square blocks area bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper east of downtown.
The council in April approved a $1.2 million agreement with the Decatur-based foundation to improve the area. The city last month had two open houses to discuss the project with residents.
The first phase is demolish abandoned houses. The second includes infrastructure work. And the final phase is to build or rehab moderate-income houses.
The council on Monday is scheduled to approved a contract to replace lead and galvanized water service lines so work can start on the infrastructure improvements. The lowest bid, at $1.2 million, was from Burdick Plumbing and Heating Co.
Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, based on the size of the business and the employee's duties.
"Although removal and replacement of lead and galvanized water service connections is something most cities face in older neighborhoods, this project's timing is coordinated with planned to occur immediately ahead of infrastructure improvements in the Johns Hill neighborhood, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation," according to the agenda item.
The foundation has put millions of dollars into various projects in Macon County over the years. Buffett is the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett and previously was appointed Macon County sheriff.
The council on Monday also scheduled to vote on:
- Amending the city code to allow for the planting and maintenance of native planting areas and landscapes on properties. A committee of several organizations developed guidelines.
- The demolition of the building at 1200 E. Cantrell St. A car in late July ran into the structure, which in the 1930s housed the Spanish Inn dance hall.
The meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Some of what the Buffett Foundation has funded in Macon County
Community Care Campus
Decatur school district
Macon County recycling facility
Macon County
City of Decatur
Macon County
Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center
Boys & Girls Club of Decatur
Dove Inc.
Children's Museum of Illinois
Macon County
United Way
City of Decatur
Law Enforcement Training Center
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Other donations
Other donations
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.