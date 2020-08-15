Buffett Foundation donates another $8 million for Johns Hill improvements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed an additional $8 million to improving infrastructure in the Johns Hill neighborhood. Among the plans are street replacement, curb and gutter reconstruction, sidewalk upgrades and alley paving.

The work is the next step in a three-phase project to revitalize about 24 square blocks area bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper east of downtown.

The council in April approved a $1.2 million agreement with the Decatur-based foundation to improve the area. The city last month had two open houses to discuss the project with residents.

The first phase is demolish abandoned houses. The second includes infrastructure work. And the final phase is to build or rehab moderate-income houses.

The council on Monday is scheduled to approved a contract to replace lead and galvanized water service lines so work can start on the infrastructure improvements. The lowest bid, at $1.2 million, was from Burdick Plumbing and Heating Co.