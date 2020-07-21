Business 51 repaving in Decatur among planned state road projects

DECATUR — The resurfacing of U.S 51 from Eldorado Street to Interstate 72 is among three Macon County projects listed as regional highlights of the $21.3 billion the state road and bridge improvement plan released Tuesday.
The $11.8 million project calls for the resurfacing of seven miles of roadway that includes Business 51, North Main Street, Franklin Street and Water Street through Decatur, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and bridge joint repair/replacement between now and 2026.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe welcomed the news, noting the condition of the major north-south roadways through the heart of the community is the source of much angst among motorists.
"We have been hearing for years from citizens complaining about the roads, and we constantly remind people... these are not city roads," Moore Wolfe said. "We're excited we have money coming our way to get these road in better shape. It's overdue. But one of the things were looking at is can we do this better."
Moore Wolfe said there are discussions taking place with the state about reducing the number of lanes and converting the unused space into greenspace and a path for pedestrians and bicyclists.
"I think this would go a long way toward enhancing our neighborhood redevelopment efforts," Moore Wolfe said.
A portion of the U.S. 51 project in Decatur is among the projects set for the current fiscal year.
Jeff Myers, Illinois Department of Transportation Region 4 engineer, said construction is expected to begin next spring on the resurfacing of 2.7 miles of roadway from Interstate 72 to Illinois 121 (Pershing Road) and bridge joint replacement/repair over Spring Creek at a cost of $5.3 million.
As for the next phase, Myers said the department the discussion with the city will have some bearing on when it begins.
"We still have some coordination to do with the city and he public before that improvement would be made," he said.
Other Macon County projects included in the multi-year plan are:
- Roadway reconstruction and ramp repair along 4.1 miles of Interstate 72 west from the Piatt County line. The $28.7 million project is programmed for this year fiscal year.
- Resurfacing 19.6 miles of Interstate 72 from the Sangamon County line to U.S. 51 near Forsyth. The $60.2 million project, which is programmed from fiscal year 2022 to 2026, will include ramp repair, a bridge deck overlay, bridge joint replacement/repair, bridge repair and a bridge replacement and railroad flagger over Illinois 121 and Illinois Central Railroad northwest of Decatur.
The plan also calls for the resurfacing of 13.7 miles of road and ADA improvements along Illinois 121 from southeast of Dalton City to east of Eastlawn Drive in Sullivan. The $10.5 million project is programmed during fiscal years 2022 to 2026.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker detailed the latest version of his multi-year Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan during a news conference Tuesday in Collinsville.
“The Multi-Year Plan we’re announcing today provides funding to reconstruct over 3,300 miles of roads and over 8 million square feet of bridges — and, more importantly, create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next 6 years for hardworking Illinoisans across our state,” Pritzker said.
IDOT is tasked with unveiling a multi-year plan each year to detail how it will spend transportation dollars on state and local highway transportation systems.
Current funding levels would allow the multi-year plan to include 3,356 miles of road improvements and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck in total over the next six years.
The infrastructure spending largely relies on revenue from the motor fuel tax — which was increased on July 1, as it will every year forthcoming under the new state law — among other driving-related fees.
According to an overview of the multi-year plan on the IDOT website, however, revenue estimates were not adjusted to account for economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders.
“Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and national stay-at-home guidance, the reduced consumption of gas is expected to cause a decrease in motor fuel tax revenue that would be deposited into the state’s road and state construction fund,” according to IDOT’s summary of the plan. “It is not yet known what the actual decrease will be. Therefore, no adjustments were made to the (multi-year plan).”
“The department will continue to monitor the data and make any adjustments deemed necessary as actual revenue impacts become known,” the summary continued.
Pritzker noted IDOT had developed a plan consistent with the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Asset Management Plan standards.
“That standard puts an end to the practice of letting roads and bridges in Illinois deteriorate until they're in just terrible shape,” the governor said. “Instead we're investing on the front end saving money for taxpayers.”
Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
