Business leaders urge caution as Decatur tries to set course for city budget through murky COVID waters

He said the city council should budget for the toughest times it can foresee and then adjust on the fly, expecting the worst and adapting if the worst doesn’t show up.

“Be conservative and then you can be pleasantly surprised if things really come back,” he added. “I have always had a deep sense of optimism that things will always be better and, hopefully, we have lived through the worst part of it.”

The city’s budget problems come down to a lot of questions it doesn’t have answers to: how fast will vaccines show up, and how fast will they allow normal business activity, like indoor dining, to resume? If vaccines are significantly delayed, what chance is there to get out of lockdown and back to normal life with the virus running rampant over the holidays?

Further complicating the picture is the dire state of the state of Illinois’s revenues. The Land of Lincoln is beset with crushing debts and after voters said a determined “no” to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s bid for a graduated income tax, major cuts loom and the state is likely to be on the prowl for any tax dollars it can claw back for its own needs.