Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Dec. 30-Jan. 3
0 comments
MEETINGS

Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Dec. 30-Jan. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Today

Decatur City Council, 8:30 a.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Macon County Board Finance Committee, 5:15 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St. 

Thursday

Decatur Plan Commission, 3 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Decatur Public Building Commission, 9 a.m., Room 804, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St.

Decatur Public Library Board of Trustees Personnel, Policy and Public Relations Committee, 4:30 p.m., 130 N. Franklin St.

Friends Creek Township Cemetery Trustees, 6:30 p.m. 135 N. Warren St., Argenta

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News