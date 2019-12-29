Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Dec. 30-Jan. 3

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.
Today
Decatur City Council, 8:30 a.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Macon County Board Finance Committee, 5:15 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
Thursday
Decatur Plan Commission, 3 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Decatur Public Building Commission, 9 a.m., Room 804, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St.
Decatur Public Library Board of Trustees Personnel, Policy and Public Relations Committee, 4:30 p.m., 130 N. Franklin St.
Friends Creek Township Cemetery Trustees, 6:30 p.m. 135 N. Warren St., Argenta