Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Feb. 24-28

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.
Today
Harristown Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 185 N. Kembark St.
Macon County Board Operations and Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m, Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
NAACP Decatur branch, executive board 6 p.m., branch 7 p.m., Dr. George Coates Community Center, 550 S. Greenwood Ave.
Whitmore Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 204 W. Bower St., Oreana.
Tuesday
Macon County Ethics Commission, 9 a.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
Wednesday
Macon County Board Transportation Committee, 5:30 p.m, Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
Thursday
Decatur Traffic and Parking Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Macon County Board Justice Committee, 3 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
Macon County Board Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.