Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Feb. 24-28
Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Feb. 24-28

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Today

Harristown Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 185 N. Kembark St.

Macon County Board Operations and Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m, Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.

NAACP Decatur branch, executive board 6 p.m., branch 7 p.m., Dr. George Coates Community Center, 550 S. Greenwood Ave.

Whitmore Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 204 W. Bower St., Oreana.

Tuesday

Macon County Ethics Commission, 9 a.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.

Wednesday

Macon County Board Transportation Committee, 5:30 p.m, Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.

Thursday

Decatur Traffic and Parking Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Macon County Board Justice Committee, 3 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St. 

Macon County Board Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St. 

