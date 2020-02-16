Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Feb. 17-21
Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Feb. 17-21

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Today

Argenta Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village hall, 330 N. Warren St.

Long Creek Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., 7135 East U.S. 36

Maroa Public Library Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., community room, library, 305 E. Garfield St.

Oakley Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 221 Sangamon St.

South Wheatland Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., training room, fire station, 1851 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur

Warrensburg Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 155 E. Main St.

Tuesday

Barclay Public Library District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 220 E. Main St., Warrensburg

Forsyth Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 301 U.S. 51

Harristown Township Board of Trustees, 7:30 p.m., 195 N. Meridian St.

Macon County Board of Health, 6:30 p.m., conference room, health department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur

Mount Zion Board of Education, 7 p.m., district office, 1595 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

Mount Zion Village Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., village hall, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway

Oreana Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Whitmore/Oreana Community Center, 407 S. View St.

Richland Community College Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., board room in the north wing, Richland Community College campus, 1 College Park.

Wednesday

Decatur Historical and Architectural Sites Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners, noon, administration building, 620 E. Riverside Ave.

Macon County Conservation District, 5:30 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur

Niantic Park Board, 6:30 p.m., park building, 130 W. North St.

Sanitary District of Decatur Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., 501 S. Dipper Lane

Thursday

Decatur Human Relations Commission, 3:30 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur Public Library Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m., library, 130 N. Franklin St.

Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8 a.m., 4004 College Park Road

Macon Mosquito Abatement District, 6 p.m., district office, 3755 Cundiff Road, Decatur

