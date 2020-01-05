Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Jan. 6-10
MEETINGS

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Today

Blue Mound Village Board, 6 p.m., 317 Railroad Ave.

Decatur City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Forsyth Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 301 U.S. 51.

Hickory Point Town Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 2335 W. Mound Rd., Decatur.

Illini Park District Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 265 S. Main St., Warrensburg.

Latham Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 271 Macon St.

Mount Zion Village Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., village hall, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.

Warrensburg Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 155 E. Main St.

Warrensburg Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 420 E. Main St.

Tuesday

Decatur Civil Service Commission, noon, second-floor conference room, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Decatur Firemen’s Pension Fund Board of Trustees, 3 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 1415 N. Water St.

Wednesday

Decatur Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 1620 S. Taylorville Road

Thursday

Decatur Housing Authority, 3:30 p.m., Don F. Davis Administration Center, 1808 E. Locust St.

Friends Creek Township Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., community building, 101 E. Elm St., Argenta

Macon County Board of Trustees, caucus 5:30 p.m., board 6 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.

