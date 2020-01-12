Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Jan. 13-17

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.
Today
Argenta-Oreana School District Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., middle school/high school library, 500 N. Main St., Argenta
Argenta Sanitary District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., village hall, 330 N. Warren St.
Hickory Point Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., firehouse, 450 S. Smith St., Forsyth
Illini Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township building, 177 S. Washington St., Warrensburg
Long Creek Fire Department Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 2625 S. Mount Zion Road
Maroa-Forsyth Board of Education, 7 p.m., high school library, 610 W. Washington St., Maroa
South Wheatland Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Elwin Town Hall, 1623 W. Elwin Road, Elwin
Tuesday
Austin Township Board of Trustees, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 2402 Lincoln Memorial Parkway, Latham
Friends Creek Township Community Building Trustees, 6 p.m., community building, 101 E. Elm St., Argenta
Harristown Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., 4417 W. Main St.
South Macon Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., public library, 451 W. Glenn St., Macon
Wednesday
Decatur Historical and Architectural Sites Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur Park District Board of Trustees, noon, 620 E. Riverside Ave.
Macon County Conservation District Board of Trustees, amended budgeting hearing, 5:25 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur
Niantic Park Board, 6:30 p.m., park building, 130 W. North St.
Thursday
Decatur Human Relations Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8 a.m., board room, 4004 College Park Road, Decatur
Macon Mosquito Abatement District, 6:15 p.m., district office, 3755 Cundiff Road, Decatur
Friday
Long Creek Township Cemetery Board of Trustees, 8:30 a.m., township building, 2610 Salem School Road, Decatur