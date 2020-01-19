Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Jan. 20-24

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.
Monday
Argenta Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village hall, 330 N. Warren St.
Hickory Point Town Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 2335 W. Mound Rd., Decatur.
Tuesday
Decatur City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Long Creek Township Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., township board room, 2610 Salem School Road, Decatur
Macon County Board Operations and Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
Wednesday
Macon County Board Transportation Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
Thursday
Decatur Traffic and Parking Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Macon County Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Decatur
Macon County Board Justice Committee, 3 p.m., Room 514, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Decatur