Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Jan. 20-24
0 comments

Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Jan. 20-24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Monday

Argenta Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village hall, 330 N. Warren St.

Hickory Point Town Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 2335 W. Mound Rd., Decatur.

Tuesday

Decatur City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Long Creek Township Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., township board room, 2610 Salem School Road, Decatur

Macon County Board Operations and Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St. 

Wednesday

Macon County Board Transportation Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St. 

Thursday

Decatur Traffic and Parking Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Macon County Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Decatur

Macon County Board Justice Committee, 3 p.m., Room 514, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News