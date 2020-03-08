Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, March 9-13
Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, March 9-13

Here is this week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Today

Argenta-Oreana Board of Education, 6 p.m., middle school/high school library, 500 N. Main St., Argenta.

Argenta Sanitary District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Argenta Village Hall, 330 N. Warren St.

Hickory Point Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., firehouse, 450 S. Smith St., Forsyth

Illini Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township building, 177 S. Washington St., Warrensburg

Long Creek Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 2625 S. Mount Zion Road, Decatur

South Wheatland Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Elwin Town Hall, 1623 W. Elwin Road, Elwin

Tuesday

Austin Township Board of Trustees, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 2402 Lincoln Memorial Parkway, Latham

Friends Creek Township Community Building Trustees, 6 p.m., community building, 101 E. Elm St., Argenta.

Harristown Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., 4417 W. Main St.

South Macon Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., public library, 451 W. Glenn St.

Wednesday

Decatur Public Library Board of Trustees Finance and Properties Committee, 4:30 p.m., public library, 130 N. Franklin St.

Forsyth Library Commission, 1 p.m., public library, 268 S. Elwood St.

Thursday

Decatur Housing Authority, 3:30 p.m., Don F. Davis Administration Center, 1808 E. Locust St.

Friends Creek Township Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., community building, 101 E. Elm St., Argenta

Macon County Board, caucus 5:30 p.m., board 6 p.m., Room 514, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Decatur

