Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, March 2-6
0 comments
MEETINGS

Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, March 2-6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here is this week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Today

Argenta Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village hall, 330 N. Warren St.

Blue Mound Village Board, 6 p.m., 317 Railroad Ave.

Forsyth Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 301 U.S. 51

Hickory Point Town Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 2335 W. Mound Rd., Decatur

Illini Park District Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 265 S. Main St., Warrensburg

Latham Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 271 Macon St.

Macon County Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St.

Mount Zion Village Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., village hall, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway

Warrensburg Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 155 E. Main St.

Tuesday

Decatur Civil Service Commission, noon, second-floor conference room, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Decatur Firemen’s Pension Fund Board of Trustees, 3 p.m., fire station No. 1, 1415 N. Water St.

Warrensburg Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 420 E. Main St.

Wednesday

Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners, noon, administration building, 620 E. Riverside Ave.

Decatur Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 1620 S. Taylorville Road

Macon County Zoning Board of Appeals, 8:30 a.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.

Thursday

Decatur Plan Commission, 3 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur Public Building Commission, 9 a.m., Room 804, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St.

Decatur Public Library Board of Trustees Personnel, Policy and Public Relations Committee, 4:30 p.m., 130 N. Franklin St.

Friends Creek Township Cemetery Trustees, 6:30 p.m. 135 N. Warren St., Argenta

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News