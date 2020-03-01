Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, March 2-6

Here is this week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.
Today
Argenta Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village hall, 330 N. Warren St.
Blue Mound Village Board, 6 p.m., 317 Railroad Ave.
Forsyth Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 301 U.S. 51
Hickory Point Town Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 2335 W. Mound Rd., Decatur
Illini Park District Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 265 S. Main St., Warrensburg
Latham Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 271 Macon St.
Macon County Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Room 514, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St.
Mount Zion Village Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., village hall, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway
Warrensburg Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 155 E. Main St.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday
Decatur Civil Service Commission, noon, second-floor conference room, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Decatur Firemen’s Pension Fund Board of Trustees, 3 p.m., fire station No. 1, 1415 N. Water St.
Warrensburg Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 420 E. Main St.
Wednesday
Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners, noon, administration building, 620 E. Riverside Ave.
Decatur Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 1620 S. Taylorville Road
Macon County Zoning Board of Appeals, 8:30 a.m., Room 514, county office building, 141 S. Main St.
Thursday
Decatur Plan Commission, 3 p.m., council chambers, third floor, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur Public Building Commission, 9 a.m., Room 804, Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St.
Decatur Public Library Board of Trustees Personnel, Policy and Public Relations Committee, 4:30 p.m., 130 N. Franklin St.
Friends Creek Township Cemetery Trustees, 6:30 p.m. 135 N. Warren St., Argenta