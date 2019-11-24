Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Nov. 25-29
0 comments

Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Nov. 25-29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.

Today

Harristown Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 185 N. Kembark St.

Maroa City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 120B S. Locust.

NAACP Decatur Branch, executive board 6 p.m., branch 7 p.m., Dr. George Coates Community Center, 550 S. Greenwood Ave.

Whitmore Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, Oreana Town Hall, 204 W. Bower St., Oreana.

Tuesday

Long Creek Township Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., township board room, 2610 Salem School Road, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News