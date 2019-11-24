Calendar: See Macon County government meetings, Nov. 25-29

Here is the week’s schedule of government meetings and other activities of interest to the public in Decatur and Macon County.
Today
Harristown Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 185 N. Kembark St.
Maroa City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 120B S. Locust.
NAACP Decatur Branch, executive board 6 p.m., branch 7 p.m., Dr. George Coates Community Center, 550 S. Greenwood Ave.
Whitmore Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, Oreana Town Hall, 204 W. Bower St., Oreana.
Tuesday
Long Creek Township Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., township board room, 2610 Salem School Road, Decatur