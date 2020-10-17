Candidates for 96th district focus on jobs

“We need jobs that pay well and have good benefits,” McGorray said. “Decatur has lost thousands of factory jobs over the last 25 years, and a lot of that has to do with how the state is being run, with more taxes and cost increases. I want to make a more friendly atmosphere for businesses, and if that happens, we'll have jobs and people will have money to spend.”

Keating, 32, is most interested in issues that include police reform and economic recovery in rural areas. His organization has hosted events for Black Lives Matter and sponsored events in rural communities to allow representatives of Black Lives Matter to speak to residents and share their point of view.

"A lot of people look at small towns as places where implicit biases are fostered," Keating said. "It's not because people are inherently bigoted. People don't understand what they haven't experienced."

He's in favor of requiring body cameras for all members of law enforcement, and he said funds are available to pay for the cameras and for data storage of the footage, if police agencies were willing to use the money for those things.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}