Candidates line up to run to serve on community boards

MACON COUNTY — The registration deadline to be on the April ballot for local villages and townships has passed. The following is a roundup of candidate filings for Macon County communities.

ARGENTA

Argenta Trustee Travis Pagel will not run again during the April election. However, incumbents Matthew Kaufman and Lori Ann Mitchell are seeking re-election for the Board of Trustees. Incumbent Mayor Cindy Luedke will be seeking re-election. Connie Barker will run for a trustee position.

BLUE MOUND

Incumbent Scotty Younger will run against Jeffery Foulks for the Blue Mound Village President. Three seats are open for the Village Trustees. On the ballot are incumbent Terre Moma, incumbent Bob Brownlee Sr., Elana Miller, Jeffery Reed Jr., and Ross Carls. Margaret Sandberg is not seeking re-election for a trustee position.

BOODY

In Boody, all incumbents are running for reelection and will be running unopposed. On the ballot for highway commissioner will be Meredith Miller. Maryann Albers will run for village clerk. And trustees will include Jeff Smithers, Jason Hadden, Dean Williamson and Trent Doty.

FORSYTH