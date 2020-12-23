 Skip to main content
Candidates line up to run to serve on community boards
Candidates line up to run to serve on community boards

MACON COUNTY — The registration deadline to be on the April ballot for local villages and townships has passed. The following is a roundup of candidate filings for Macon County communities.

ARGENTA

Argenta Trustee Travis Pagel will not run again during the April election. However, incumbents Matthew Kaufman and Lori Ann Mitchell are seeking re-election for the Board of Trustees. Incumbent Mayor Cindy Luedke will be seeking re-election. Connie Barker will run for a trustee position.

BLUE MOUND

Incumbent Scotty Younger will run against Jeffery Foulks for the Blue Mound Village President. Three seats are open for the Village Trustees. On the ballot are incumbent Terre Moma, incumbent Bob Brownlee Sr., Elana Miller, Jeffery Reed Jr., and Ross Carls. Margaret Sandberg is not seeking re-election for a trustee position.

BOODY

In Boody, all incumbents are running for reelection and will be running unopposed. On the ballot for highway commissioner will be Meredith Miller. Maryann Albers will run for village clerk. And trustees will include Jeff Smithers, Jason Hadden, Dean Williamson and Trent Doty.

FORSYTH

In Forsyth, Village President Jim Peck is running unopposed. Trustees running for reelection include Marilyn Johnson, Bob Gruenewald, Dave Wendt. All current office holders.

HARRISTOWN

Harristown election will include Evelyn Deverell and David Whitaker running for mayor, Julie Rose for treasurer and Penny Allen and Samantha West for clerk. Trustees on the ballot are Lawrence Ditty, Teresa Acree, Kevin Vessels, Jason Trusner and Kourt Mooney. Not running again in 2021 are Becky Nave and Codi Endrizzi for trustees.

MACON

Macon Mayor Frank Dunmire will run for reelection unopposed. Incumbent Pam Windell will run again for village clerk, along with incumbents Lori Huggins for treasurer and aldermen Kimberly Claussen, Brandon Windell and Tom Long.

MOUNT ZION

In Mount Zion, incumbents Donna Scales, Wendy Kernan and Chris Siudyla are running for the Board of Trustees.

OREANA

Oreana Village President Aaron Keathley filed for re-election. He will be running unopposed. Village trustee Loren Hiser also filed for re-election. No other candidates filed for trustee. Incumbents Julia Ballard and Jason Bruns did not file for re-election.

WARRENSBURG

In Warrensburg, running for Village President will be Kirk Riley and Leland Hackl, Village President Corey Maloney is not running again. On the ballot for trustees will include Douglas Fisher, Kerry Hood and Shaquill Freeman. Trustee Ray Ewing is not seeking reelection.

RICHLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Incumbents Tom Ritter and Vicki Carr will be joined on the April ballot by Jaime Shobe-Brown. Longtime board member Randy Prince is not seeking reelection.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

