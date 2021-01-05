Cannabis advisory referendum will be on Decatur ballot

DECATUR — The April 6 ballot in Decatur will ask voters whether they support the sale of recreational cannabis in the city.

The city clerk's office on Monday received a petition for the advisory referendum, which will allow voters to offer their opinion on the issue. The decision to have the sales will still be left to the Decatur City Council.

The council in October voted against allowing recreational cannabis sales in the community. Council members at the time raised concerns about the impact on young people and other issues.

Illinois in 2020 became the 11th state to allow recreational marijuana usage. The legislation allows local communities to opt out of sales.

City Clerk Kim Althoff said the referendum was filed by attorney Sam Cahnman on behalf of Lisa Kendall.

Kendall brought a petition with 1,200 signatures to the October council meeting. She was also part of an effort to have the question placed on the ballot in Decatur Township.