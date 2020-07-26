CAPITOL RECAP: As ComEd bribery admission implicates Madigan, feds tell others involved in corruption, 'We will find you too'

The grants will go to nine organizations which will serve as coordinators in their region, awarding sub-grants to community-based organizations.

The NOFO will be available on the IDPH website on Friday, July 24, according to a news release.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic Health Navigator program is geared toward organizations able to serve as coordinators for their region, sub-awarding to other agencies across three main areas of work – education and outreach, contact tracing, and resource coordination for those who need to isolate,” Pritzker said.

More than 1,600 contact tracers are available in Illinois, according to the governor, who said they are reaching “about 61 percent” of identified contacts within a reasonable time. Sometimes, however, positive cases are not willing to identify those whom they have contacted.

The number of staff needed to conduct contact tracing varies depending on several factors, including the number of people seeking medical care or testing, the number of new cases, the amount of time passed between first symptoms and a positive test, the number of contacts of each confirmed case, and how quickly patients are isolated and contacts are notified.