DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. would be allowed to pump liquified carbon into "pore space" more than a mile below the ground of city-owned land under a proposal to be considered by the city council on Monday.

It is among the leading items of a jam-packed council agenda that includes proposed water and sewer rate increases and a development agreement between the city and Oregon-based ice cream company Tillamook.

If the carbon sequestration ordinance is approved, Decatur city manager Scot Wrighton would be authorized to negotiate with ADM over which properties would be included in the easement. ADM would pay the city $450 per acre of land under which it injects and stores carbon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. It is a method to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and thus reduce the effects of climate change.

Due to Illinois' unique geological formations, the state is viewed as among the best-suited for the technology in the world.

ADM has been a pioneer in the field, having captured and stored carbon for 10 years mostly on sites owned by the company, which is operating the only Class VI injection well approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

To date, the company has injected more than 3.5 million metric tons of carbon more than a mile underneath the surface.

Carbon sequestration has been criticized by environmentalists as a half-measure that allows for companies to keep burning fossil fuels instead of transitioning to clean energy. There are also health concerns if a leak were to occur.

However, acknowledging the scrutiny the technology is under by the federal government, a consulting firm brought in by the city "predicted very little risk from ADM's continued injection of liquid carbon dioxide" deep into the ground, Wrighton wrote in a memo to council members.

"If the United States is serious about reducing the quantity of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, then it has to be captured and stored somewhere to have a meaningful impact on the climate," Wrighton wrote.

The properties under consideration for easements were not disclosed. Deputy city manager Jon Kindseth said there initially was supposed to be, but they were pulled last minute because the legal descriptions were not ready.

"ADM has a couple of wells already," Kindseth said. "And as they continue to put more carbon down in that well, that plume is going to grow beyond their own property. Well, the city is adjacent owner to much of ADM's property. And so it will expand out of ADM's current footprint onto private property and potentially public property with the city. And so that's basically the thought."

ADM would also have to receive easements for any private property the pore well crosses into.

Wrighton said that the allowing ADM to expand their sequestration space could be an economic development tool for the city to attract businesses seeking to lower their carbon footprints.

ADM is expected to give a presentation on the proposal on Monday.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City council Chamber in the Decatur Civic Center.

Also at Monday's meeting:

Water, sewer fees

The council is expected to consider increases in the city's water and sewer rates.

Though annual inflationary adjustments were built into the rates years ago, the council, in response to sky-high inflation, last year amended the ordinance to require a vote if the inflationary increase were to be 5% or higher.

Last year, it would have been 8% — the council ultimately went with 2.5%.

This year, the inflationary increase would be 6%. Wrighton, in a memo to council members, is arguing that they stick to it this year in order to keep up with rising construction costs.

"The council should be commended for trying to insulate local utility customers from the full impact of runaway inflation last year, and it can continue this practice to a limited extent," Wrighton wrote. "But if the council absorbs most of the increases again, it will rapidly find itself in a situation resembling 2016, when the city had allowed water and sewer rates to stay so low for so long that it exhausted its utility reserves."

The proposed amendment would also enact a $100 water deposit requirement for new customers who are renting and for customers who are renting and have two or more delinquencies in the last year.

Also added is a $50 monthly surcharge to sewer bills for customers who have refused to allow the city to line their lateral pipes to prevent infiltration and inflow.

Tillamook

A proposed development agreement between the city and Oregon-based Tillamook County Creamery Association for improvements to the former Prairie Farms site will be considered.

Under the proposal, the city of Decatur would cover the costs of demolishing a vacant warehouse at 805 N. Morgan St. either through the reimbursement of Tillamook or by taking on the demolition itself.

The warehouse sits across from the Prairie Farms plant, located along the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Marietta Street and Wabash Avenue.

The Oregon dairy cooperative purchased the site for $2.55 million last November, according to Macon County property records.

The company plans to retrofit the plant and acquire adjacent property for future expansion. An investment of $50 million and the creation of 45 new jobs are expected from the development.

