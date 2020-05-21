Census data: Decatur lost 7.1% of population since '10

DECATUR — An expert tasked with marketing Decatur and Macon County said there is a silver lining to new census data showing a 7.1% decline in the city's population. The data released Thursday shows the community is No. 3 on the U.S. Census Bureau's list of fastest-declining American cities with populations of 50,000 or more.
But Andrew Taylor, economic development officer with the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County, said reason for optimism can be found in a deeper reading of the numbers. He points out that while population trends in Decatur and the county are persistently down, the rate of that decline is itself declining — and by a lot.
“For example, we were approaching the loss of 900 individuals in Decatur between 2014 and 2015,” said Taylor, pointing to what was then an accelerating trend. “But this year we lost 390. Now granted, any population loss you should be concerned about and we have been concerned about it. But those losses have significantly slowed.”
The data released Thursday shows Decatur lost 5,385 residents between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2019, when the population stood at 70,746.
Decatur is behind Charleston, West Virginia, which dropped 9.4%, and Jackson, Mississippi, down 7.4%, on the list. Rockford is No. 15, with a decline of 5%.
The largest population growth in the report is in southern and western states. Frisco, Texas, tops the list of the fastest-growing large cities, with a growth rate of 71.1%.
The data is included in the bureau's population estimates between the official census every 10 years.
The process for gathering that information is underway. Census data is used to determine allocation of federal dollars and Congressional seats. It is projected Illinois, which also has lost population overall, will give up a U.S. House seat as a result of the decline.
More than 59% of the nation’s households have responded so far to the census online, by mail or by phone, the Census Bureau said this week.
Experts have warned the census estimates are less reliable as they get further from the decennial census and say that's why the ongoing 2020 Census headcount is so important for the city.
"You really do have to take it with a grain of salt," said Kurt Metzger, a demographer and director emeritus of the advocacy group Data Driven Detroit, which has the No. 11 spot on the list. "This is a clarion call for the 2020 Census. It's absolutely critical."
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she would prefer to wait for the official results.
“Because of the pandemic, the door-to-door census workers have not been able to go door to door,” she said. “We have a population that really is much more successful at getting the numbers in when door-to-door people go and talk to them.”
Regarding the drop in residents, Taylor makes the same point about population trends in Macon County: “In 2014, Macon County lost 1,046 individuals and in 2015 we lost 1,172,” he added. “And in 2019 we lost 495. OK, not good, but not as bad as it has been.”
He said Decatur remains a substantially manufacturing town, citing statistics that show employment tied to manufacturing hovers around 20-22 percent. “But for the United States, in any given community, the average employment base is 8 percent manufacturing employment,” Taylor said.
He said any speculation on why the city’s population has dropped would be only that, speculation. But he also says any community reliant upon the good jobs manufacturing provides has also seen the nature of that work undergo radical changes over the years.
“So where you once had 20 production individuals working, now you have 10 engineers,” he added.
The changing industrial landscape is less total jobs but more jobs for workers with the right training and skills. “Right now, if you know how to weld, I will get you a job in 20 minutes,” said Taylor, who also serves on the Decatur school board.
And while jobs and the people working them may be fewer, the workers who remain are earning more. Taylor says average annual income in the Decatur area is “always going up” and he said the EDC remains determined to see that trend continue and give more people a reason to live here.
“We’re just going to continue doing our work and trying to find job opportunities for our local labor force and economic opportunities for our local employers,” he explained. “That is the best we can do.”
On a personal note, he is also involved in a project that will directly help with Decatur and Macon County’s population numbers: his wife is expecting a baby in about a week.
