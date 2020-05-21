Census data: Decatur lost 7.1% of population since '10

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she would prefer to wait for the official results.

“Because of the pandemic, the door-to-door census workers have not been able to go door to door,” she said. “We have a population that really is much more successful at getting the numbers in when door-to-door people go and talk to them.”

Regarding the drop in residents, Taylor makes the same point about population trends in Macon County: “In 2014, Macon County lost 1,046 individuals and in 2015 we lost 1,172,” he added. “And in 2019 we lost 495. OK, not good, but not as bad as it has been.”

He said Decatur remains a substantially manufacturing town, citing statistics that show employment tied to manufacturing hovers around 20-22 percent. “But for the United States, in any given community, the average employment base is 8 percent manufacturing employment,” Taylor said.

He said any speculation on why the city’s population has dropped would be only that, speculation. But he also says any community reliant upon the good jobs manufacturing provides has also seen the nature of that work undergo radical changes over the years.

“So where you once had 20 production individuals working, now you have 10 engineers,” he added.