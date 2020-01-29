Central Illinois Dems praise Pritzker's progress; Republicans call for more specifics, property tax relief

“I am happy about additional funding for public schools and also putting a lot more into our public universities in Illinois,” Scherer said.

Manar referred 2019 as a “banner year” for education, citing the minimum teacher salary wage raise.

“All of the things that we did were driven by conversations with educators across the state,” he said, giving the example of ridding of the hurdle of licensure tests deemed expensive and redundant. Manar said they were bipartisan efforts coupled with suggestions of educators.

But Halbrook said the state’s job growth was a result of the economy under Republican President Donald Trump, and the state’s economy could have seen more growth if the government did a better job balancing the budget.

“The reason we do not see the governor outlining any specific ideas on how to fix pensions or how to lower property taxes is because the only we can legitimately accomplish these goals would be to reduce spending,” he said, “and the Democrat majority in the House and the Senate, along with the governor, have no interest in meaningful spending reforms.”