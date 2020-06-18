× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Republican lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday about what they see as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s failure to include the legislature in determining how to reopen Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a McLean County Chamber of Commerce “State of the State” webinar, lawmakers said the governor has not adequately recognized differences among regions when outlining when and how businesses could reopen. They also expressed concerns over the recently enacted state budget for fiscal year 2021 and the impact a graduated income tax could have on the business community and the middle class.

Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said, “I think there was widespread buy-in to the governor’s order initially," but more recently there has been frustration over his approach.

Pritzker closed schools and issued a stay-at-home order in mid-March. In early May, he unveiled the “Restore Illinois” plan, which allows the state to reopen in stages. The current phase allows for the return of manufacturing and retail sales, outdoor restaurant dining and social gatherings of no more than 10 people who keep at least 6 feet apart from one another and wear face masks.

State Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, said the legislature has not been a partner in the process.

He said, while initial concerns were to keep everyone healthy, it became clear “it wasn’t just a physical challenge, it was a mental challenge to our health and soon an economic challenge.”

Lawmakers said the process could have moved faster.

"This region has been prepared to open for at least three weeks, maybe six," Decatur Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins said.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said, “We all wish things would happen quicker.”

The budget is also a source of concern.

“The message that really came out of Democratic leadership and the governor on this budget is ‘We’re just punting it for six months to see what happens in November,’” said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.

He said the budget package “didn’t embrace any reforms. It includes new spending. It includes borrowing ... that the federal government hasn’t even authorized yet.”

Bill Brady doesn’t think the state will get as much money from the federal government as the Democrats are relying on.

“We’re looking at a multi-billion dollar shortfall,” he said.

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said one way to help businesses struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic would be to suspend the next minimum wage increase. On July 1, the Illinois minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $10 an hour from the current $9.75.

“This functions effectively as another tax,” he said.

Rose said Republicans and downstate Democrats have supported a suspension, but the governor was not interested. He said the increase to $10 will mean more people will be unemployed.

The proposed graduated income tax, which is on the November ballot, is another source of concern. Republicans have opposed the measure, which was a key part of Pritzker's gubernatorial campaign.

The state constitution requires income taxes to be levied at a flat rate regardless of income level. The constitutional amendment that voters will consider would vary rates, with those making $250,000 or more annually set to see a tax rate increase under the plan.

If voters approve the amendment, Barickman said, “it will essentially give a blank check to the legislature to continue to spend more money.”

Highlights of what's in the state budget approved in Springfield

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0