Central Illinoisans weigh graduated tax ballot question

DECATUR — It was about a month before Election Day and a group called the Illinois Policy Institute filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature agenda item. The Democrat’s graduated-rate income tax had been a focus of his candidacy years ago.
The lawsuit, however, said the ballot question was misleading. The group affiliated with the Republican Party sought a court-ordered clarification.
That kind of last-minute legal maneuvering highlights the high stakes linked to the Nov. 3 ballot question on the state’s taxation system, a yes-no decision that could have wide-ranging impact for years.
It comes down to amending the Illinois Constitution to replace a flat-rate income tax with a graduated tax structure that increases the levy as incomes increase.
Advocates call it a "Fair Tax" and say it’s a needed change to make the state’s tax system more equitable and solve ongoing budgetary problems. Critics say the new system could harm job creation and underscores years of fundamental distrust of Springfield.
The result is a largely partisan pro-con battle among voters leading up to Election Day.
"We have a broken tax system," said Lamarcus Williams, president of the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly which endorsed the measure. "Right now, the old way of taxing is the same rate for everyone, including millionaires and billionaires."
Proponents have said that those making $250,000 a year or less would pay the same or less income tax than they do now under a rate schedule lawmakers approved last year. Opponents argue that they do not believe the situation will stay that way.
"It is important that voters know that they are not voting on the actual tax rates. They are voting on whether to give more power to the Springfield politicians to raise our taxes whenever they want," Blue Mound farmer Grant Noland said. "If the Springfield politicians were serious about these rates, they would be baked into the amendment. They are not. If approved, the tax hike amendment would give the politicians the power to change the rates and brackets the day after the election."
How it works
Both sides have launched ad campaigns with funding from billionaires and various interest groups. Pritzker and a funding arm for eBay founder Pierre Omidyar are among those paying for the push to change systems, while Citadel hedge-fund founder Ken Griffin has funded a campaign against it.
The ballot question comes as voters and state government struggle with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pritzker has put the revenue loss at $6.5 billion this budget year and next.
He's estimated that the new tax structure would generate about $3.4 billion per year, although that number was based on the pre-pandemic economy. Income tax is the largest generator of money for the state government and accounts for about half of its operating budget.
Illinois is one of 41 states that levy an income tax. It is one of nine states with a flat income tax structure, meaning people are taxed at the same rate — currently 4.95% — no matter how much money they make.
Other states, and the federal government, tax income using a graduated system that varies the tax rate based on a person’s income. To change the system, the proposed constitutional amendment needs either 60% support among those voting on the question or more than 50% of those voting in the election overall.
The ballot question asks voters only about changing to the new system and does not outline specific tax rates. The Democrat-controlled General Assembly last year set the new rates that will take effect Jan. 1 if the measure is approved.
They are:
- Individual and joint filers would pay 4.75% on their first $10,000 in income, 4.9% on income over $10,000 to $100,000 and the current 4.95% rate on income from $100,001 to $250,000.
- Individuals would pay 7.75% on income between $250,001 to $350,000 and 7.85% on income from $350,001 to $750,000.
- Joint filers would pay 7.75% on income between $250,001 and $500,000 and 7.85% on income between $500,001 to $1 million.
- Individuals making more than $750,001 or married couples earning more than $1 million would see their entire income taxed at 7.99%.
Additionally, the corporate tax rate would rise from 7% to 7.99%. Corporations also pay a personal property replacement tax of 2.5%, which is basically added onto their income tax liability.
Regional impact
So how much would Central Illinoisans be affected by a change?
Pritzker’s office has estimated that 97% of the state’s 6.2 million tax filers would pay the same amount or less than they pay now.
“I think it’s more fair and it’s clearly less regressive,” said William McGrath of Charleston.
McGrath said he’s researched the “pros and cons” and believes some opposition statements “don’t suggest a complete understanding” of the proposal. For one, it wouldn’t change the way taxes are enacted, he said.
He added that income levels in Coles County mean few would meet the $250,000 threshold for the higher tax rate.
“Almost every person in the county is going to experience a tax reduction or no tax increase,” he said.
David Merriman, economics researcher and professor at the University of Illinois Chicago Institute of Government and Public Affairs, said the move would have little direct effect on the middle class.
“It would bring in some revenue to the state as a whole, and therefore possibly to some extent would make the fiscal crisis less bad, which means it would be easier to maintain state services,” said Merriman. “That’s the most likely effect that most people would feel from it.”
Tim Spinner of Decatur is concerned that while a person's income taxes might not change, the price they pay for products and services will as a result of the change.
"Taxing only the "wealthy" results in most of those costs being passed to the less wealthy. Rich property owners will pass it along to their tenants. Rich business owners will pass it on to their clients," he said.
Bob Yuhas, a partner in the Decatur accounting firm of McGuire, Yuhas, Huffman, & Buckley, said the timing for any discussion of a tax increase is bad.
"Raising taxes during these trying times does not make sense," he said. "It will hurt tons of small businesses. Our politicians need to cut spending first. Not once have they mentioned or tried expense cutting nor have they mentioned pension cost reduction which is killing us."
Some opponents, including the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, argue that the change could cause wealthy people to move themselves and their business interests out of the state.
Merriman said economic studies on tax increases did not show a very large outflow of high-income people as a direct result.
“If you were going to move your activities out of the state, there are already a number of states that have no income tax at all, so why wouldn’t have done it in the past?” he said. “For this to be the thing that pushes you over the edge, it could be true for some people, but this is a relatively small thing compared to the other tax burdens that you pay or the other federal tax burden and other kinds of tax burdens.”
Mistrust of government
Ad messaging from the coalition against the amendment has suggested that the change would give lawmakers new powers to increase taxes.
Lawmakers already have the power to raise the tax rate. It has fluctuated over the years, reaching a high of 5% from 2011 to 2014, falling to 3.75% between 2015 to June 30, 2017, and then coming up to the current rate.
“They can change the tax now, too, and they did a couple years ago,” said Janet Warfield, of Normal. “They increased it a lot. That’s not anything that’s different about the change to a graduated income tax.”
Warfield said a flat tax is unfair to people with lower incomes who are paying the same rate as the very wealthy. She previously lived in Wisconsin, which had a graduated income tax, and was surprised by the different system when she moved to Illinois.
“I think a lot of the arguments that people who are against the amendment are making are not legitimate or true,” she said.
The change would give lawmakers the ability to be more specific in changes to tax rates. Currently, any income tax increase would affect all Illinoisans. Under a graduated-rate tax system, lawmakers could change rates on specific income categories, introducing concerns that they would increase taxes in a more piecemeal, politically tenable fashion.
"The proponents of the tax hike amendment are asking us to trust the politicians in Springfield with our tax dollars, but they’ve already passed two major tax hikes in the last 10 years. The most recent tax hike was just three years ago for $5 billion," Noland said. "The only three words that Springfield politicians know are: Raising your taxes."
Critics of the amendment have also said it could lead to a tax on retirement income. The Illinois Policy Institute court challenge, which includes three retirees as part of it, also said outreach efforts are working to “conceal the threat of taxes on retirement income.”
AARP Illinois pushed back last week against that message, instead arguing the opposite: The group sent out a mailer saying “state lawmakers may be forced to consider adding a tax to retirement income” or cuts that will especially hurt seniors if it is voted down.
The amendment does not directly affect retirement income in any way, either by protecting retirements from taxation in the future or by preventing such a tax from being imposed. Lawmakers already have the power to make that change.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.
