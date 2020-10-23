Central Illinoisans weigh graduated tax ballot question

Lawmakers already have the power to raise the tax rate. It has fluctuated over the years, reaching a high of 5% from 2011 to 2014, falling to 3.75% between 2015 to June 30, 2017, and then coming up to the current rate.

“They can change the tax now, too, and they did a couple years ago,” said Janet Warfield, of Normal. “They increased it a lot. That’s not anything that’s different about the change to a graduated income tax.”

Warfield said a flat tax is unfair to people with lower incomes who are paying the same rate as the very wealthy. She previously lived in Wisconsin, which had a graduated income tax, and was surprised by the different system when she moved to Illinois.

“I think a lot of the arguments that people who are against the amendment are making are not legitimate or true,” she said.

The change would give lawmakers the ability to be more specific in changes to tax rates. Currently, any income tax increase would affect all Illinoisans. Under a graduated-rate tax system, lawmakers could change rates on specific income categories, introducing concerns that they would increase taxes in a more piecemeal, politically tenable fashion.