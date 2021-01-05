City council candidate to address local violence, seek suggestions during Wednesday event

DECATUR— Marty Watkins, candidate for Decatur City Council, is hosting an event Wednesday morning to address solutions on bloodshed in the community.

Watkins will speak in front of community members at 10 a.m. in Central Park and invites anyone in attendance to share ideas on how to address the issues of violence afterward in a "round table discussion," he said.

Watkins said he's going to talk about programs that are working in other communities and look at applying them in Decatur.

"I’m going to be asking and pleading for the community to come together and work together at all the different levels," Watkins said. "Even to include our city council, the Decatur Police Department and especially the Black community that we come together to share some plans."

