City council faces 'unsustainable' trend in police and fire pension costs

DECATUR — City councilors came face to face with an arresting reality Monday night: police and firefighter pensions are burning a bigger and bigger hole in the municipal budget.

The issue was highlighted as councilors met and looked at setting an annual property tax levy. The council voted unanimously to instruct its professional staff to draw up plans for setting the levy in a way that will capture growth from new development, but leave the rate largely unaltered for property owners whose equalized assessed valuations had not changed.

The levy is a county-wide tax and the city’s portion is only 16% of the total bill property owners get. The council is scheduled to formally set its levy rate in December.

A briefing document for Monday’s meeting explained the city’s tax income from the levy had added up to roughly $14.2 million last year and is used to partly fund police and fire pensions, the Decatur Public Library, general fund debt payments and even the Decatur Municipal Band.

The problem, as outlined in a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton, is that the police and pension payments add up to more than 60% of the money: in 2019 police pension payments cost $4 million, and fire pensions $5.1 million.