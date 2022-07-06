City Council gets earful about proposed Lincoln Park school

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council does not have a direct say on where city schools are built — a function of the Decatur Public Schools board.
Still, this did not stop ten residents of the Lincoln Park neighborhood from airing their grievances to the council Tuesday evening over a school district proposal to build a new school in the eponymous park.
Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District have discussed the possibility but no decision has been made.
But if the plans move forward, the new building would replace Dennis School, now occupying two campuses, one on West Main Street and one on West Wood Street, and serve students from preschool through eighth grade.
The residents' concerns included the possible impact on wildlife in the park, increased traffic from buses and cars dropping off and picking up students and infrastructure changes that might be needed to support the development.
Some residents worried about the potential changes to the historic feel of the neighborhood and expressed concerns about the proposed location, which could be in a floodplain.
"The aesthetic qualities ... are a major buying and selling point in terms of property value and enticed me as well as the rest of us to move down in the first place," said Jim McBride, who lives on Seigel Street. "And I'm not trying to turn this into a class issue, but gosh, there's a lot of well-moneyed taxpayers down there that may or may not end up selling their houses for what they can get while they can get it and then just leave."
McBride, while addressing the council, asked his neighbors to stand up, about 20 did. And several of them spoke.
"I'm not a NIMBY, I'm not a ‘not in my backyard,’ and that's not why I'm here," added Barry Schawlbe, also of Seigel Street. "Change has to make sense. And when I first heard that they're going to build a new school down in Lincoln Park, none of it really makes sense."
Though the council would only have a nominal role to play in new school construction, residents urged city leaders to be more than bystanders.
"You and the council are here to represent the people in all the neighborhoods," said neighborhood resident Anthony Chapple. "We're asking you to become involved."
So far, the city's involvement in the proposed project, which was unveiled in late June, has been minimal, assistant city manager Jon Kindseth confirmed.
Kindseth said the city has not been presented "a formal site plan" and is only aware of the project in "the same way as the public."
Still, several council members were sympathetic to the cause of the neighbors.
Councilman Ed Culp said he was "disappointed in the lack of transparency from the school district or residents."
"Ultimately, you folks are right — it's gonna be dumped in our lap at some point," Culp said. "And we're gonna do what we can, but your wishes and your quality of life is gonna be first and foremost to me."
Councilman Bill Faber said "the school board's decision to impose this school on our community is what we would call an exercise of very 'weak' democracy."
Faber also urged Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to use her bully pulpit to delay the project until neighborhood residents had more answers.
However, Moore Wolfe said the city's options are limited, unless there are issues with the floodplain or zoning.
Though city will not know for certain until plans are shared, Moore Wolfe said the council likely would not be able to do much.
"The way our governing situation is set up, it'd be like, if I'm your neighbor, and I didn't like the color you painted your house, I really don't have a say," Moore Wolfe said. "So it's hard because people don't always understand where the lines are."
The decision process is on an expedited timeline because the district proposes building the school using American Rescue Plan funds. The district received more than $76 million in federal pandemic relief funds last year.
The funds must be obligated by Sept. 30 of this year or returned to the federal government.
Decatur Public Schools is allowed to use pandemic funds for the project due to a last-minute measure that passed the General Assembly in April.
State law already allowed school districts to build new facilities without a referendum if 50% or more of the funds come from sales tax dollars. The change in state law essentially allows that principle to be applied to federal relief.
Neighborhood residents have been organizing since plans were first unveiled.
One group, calling themselves Lincoln Park Advocates, will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Alcohol OK'd for Transfer House events
The council approved allowing the possession, consumption and distribution of alcohol at approved events held at the Decatur Transfer House.
"They've had growing interest in different types of events there, some of which may have alcohol," Kindseth said. "And so this would allow them the opportunity to have an event that has alcohol."
The ordinances does not permit the sale of alcohol. But, it would allow it to be served at organized events, such as a bridal shower or birthday party.
Late last year, the council approved an agreement with the Decatur Convention and Visitors Bureau to handle the management responsibilities of the facility on a one-year trial basis.
The bureau is the main organization behind the extensive interior renovation of downtown facility, which serves as symbol of the community.
Demos approved
Twenty-one vacant buildings are set to be demolished.
The council approved three separate measures authorizing the demolition of six structures. Contracts for the other 15 properties were below the threshold where council approval is necessary.
Kindseth said the city was ready to bid out for the demolition of an additional 21 vacant buildings, but has delayed that due to the lack of contractors available to do the work.
"We know that the same contractors that the council's awarding the contracts for tonight will ultimately be some of those same bidders and they have timeframes that they need to knock down these 21 houses, so throwing another 21 houses at them, they just don't have the capacity," Kindseth said. "So that's our current challenge right now."
Here are the properties set to be demolished:
83 S Country Club, $23,800, Hutchins Excavating
1952 E Prairie, $27,000, Hutchins Excavating
1553 N Main, $38,500, Hutchins Excavating
1639 N College, $21,450, JRH Services
1415 N Main, $22,750, JRH Services
1533 N Warren, $20,900, Parkland Environmental
445 N 35th St, $11,600, Hutchins Excavating
1060 N Calhoun, $12,950, JRH Services
1682 W Center, $8,650, JRH Services
1068 W Cerro Gordo, $11,500, Hutchins Excavating
1320 E Dickinson Ave, $11,750, JRH Services
855 N Edward, $11,875, JRH Services
551Gault, $10,220, Clancy Coleman Excavating
411 W Leafland, $15,873, Parkland Environmental
749 E Lincoln, $8,200, Hutchins Excavating
1465 E Main, $8,975, Hutchins Excavating
1579 N Morgan, $17,450, JRH Services
1626 E North, $16,675, Parkland Environmental
2469 E North, $18,700, Hutchins Excavating
2473 E North, $16,900.00, JRH Services
1121 E Prairie, $14,400.00, Clancy Coleman Excavating.
The council also approved starting the demolition process for 19 structures deemed unsafe. Kindseth characterized it as "a first step" in the legal process to force demolition if necessary.
Here are those properties:
1314 N Church
1439 N Church
2053 N Charles
539 W Decatur
412 E Division
915 N Edward
1031 N Edward
1202 E Eldorado
1379 W Forest
1636 E Grand
871 W Grand
976 W Grand
575 S Greenwood
636 S Haworth
659 S Jackson
250 N Monroe
629 W Prairie
379 S Webster
1004 W Wood
Brush College Road update
The council approved a nearly $400,000 contract with Decatur-based Entler Excavating Company for the demolition of 10 buildings the city has acquired for the project.
The ambitious project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.
However, the project has been on ice since bids earlier this year came back $16 million over the city's projections.
But in a memo to the council, city manager Scot Wrighton said that approving "the demolitions now will reduce the scope of the overall project, and possibly reduce contractor uncertainty that can lead to higher bids."
He added that the presence of the buildings has led to delays in Ameren being able to relocate its electric transmission lines.
Cannabis
With new cannabis dispensary licenses weeks from being awarded, Councilman David Horn renewed his effort to get the council to reconsider its 'opt-out' of sales of the green stuff within city limits.
Horn asked if an ordinance could be prepared that would authorize a dispensary within city limits, an action that required four council members to agree — like a similar effort late last year, it got three.
Horn was joined by Faber and Councilman Dennis Cooper. While Moore Wolfe, Culp and Councilman Chuck Kuhle maintained their opposition. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory was absent.
Currently, dispensaries can only locate in three Macon County municipalities: Argenta, Harristown and Maroa.
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.
But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community.
1 of 19
Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.