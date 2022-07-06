City Council gets earful about proposed Lincoln Park school

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council does not have a direct say on where city schools are built — a function of the Decatur Public Schools board.

Still, this did not stop ten residents of the Lincoln Park neighborhood from airing their grievances to the council Tuesday evening over a school district proposal to build a new school in the eponymous park.

Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District have discussed the possibility but no decision has been made.

But if the plans move forward, the new building would replace Dennis School, now occupying two campuses, one on West Main Street and one on West Wood Street, and serve students from preschool through eighth grade.

The residents' concerns included the possible impact on wildlife in the park, increased traffic from buses and cars dropping off and picking up students and infrastructure changes that might be needed to support the development.

Some residents worried about the potential changes to the historic feel of the neighborhood and expressed concerns about the proposed location, which could be in a floodplain.

"The aesthetic qualities ... are a major buying and selling point in terms of property value and enticed me as well as the rest of us to move down in the first place," said Jim McBride, who lives on Seigel Street. "And I'm not trying to turn this into a class issue, but gosh, there's a lot of well-moneyed taxpayers down there that may or may not end up selling their houses for what they can get while they can get it and then just leave."

McBride, while addressing the council, asked his neighbors to stand up, about 20 did. And several of them spoke.

"I'm not a NIMBY, I'm not a ‘not in my backyard,’ and that's not why I'm here," added Barry Schawlbe, also of Seigel Street. "Change has to make sense. And when I first heard that they're going to build a new school down in Lincoln Park, none of it really makes sense."

Though the council would only have a nominal role to play in new school construction, residents urged city leaders to be more than bystanders.

"You and the council are here to represent the people in all the neighborhoods," said neighborhood resident Anthony Chapple. "We're asking you to become involved."

So far, the city's involvement in the proposed project, which was unveiled in late June, has been minimal, assistant city manager Jon Kindseth confirmed.

Kindseth said the city has not been presented "a formal site plan" and is only aware of the project in "the same way as the public."

Still, several council members were sympathetic to the cause of the neighbors.

Councilman Ed Culp said he was "disappointed in the lack of transparency from the school district or residents."

"Ultimately, you folks are right — it's gonna be dumped in our lap at some point," Culp said. "And we're gonna do what we can, but your wishes and your quality of life is gonna be first and foremost to me."

Councilman Bill Faber said "the school board's decision to impose this school on our community is what we would call an exercise of very 'weak' democracy."

Faber also urged Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to use her bully pulpit to delay the project until neighborhood residents had more answers.

However, Moore Wolfe said the city's options are limited, unless there are issues with the floodplain or zoning.

Though city will not know for certain until plans are shared, Moore Wolfe said the council likely would not be able to do much.

"The way our governing situation is set up, it'd be like, if I'm your neighbor, and I didn't like the color you painted your house, I really don't have a say," Moore Wolfe said. "So it's hard because people don't always understand where the lines are."

The decision process is on an expedited timeline because the district proposes building the school using American Rescue Plan funds. The district received more than $76 million in federal pandemic relief funds last year.

The funds must be obligated by Sept. 30 of this year or returned to the federal government.

Decatur Public Schools is allowed to use pandemic funds for the project due to a last-minute measure that passed the General Assembly in April.

State law already allowed school districts to build new facilities without a referendum if 50% or more of the funds come from sales tax dollars. The change in state law essentially allows that principle to be applied to federal relief.

Neighborhood residents have been organizing since plans were first unveiled.

One group, calling themselves Lincoln Park Advocates, will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Alcohol OK'd for Transfer House events

The council approved allowing the possession, consumption and distribution of alcohol at approved events held at the Decatur Transfer House.

"They've had growing interest in different types of events there, some of which may have alcohol," Kindseth said. "And so this would allow them the opportunity to have an event that has alcohol."

The ordinances does not permit the sale of alcohol. But, it would allow it to be served at organized events, such as a bridal shower or birthday party.

Late last year, the council approved an agreement with the Decatur Convention and Visitors Bureau to handle the management responsibilities of the facility on a one-year trial basis.

The bureau is the main organization behind the extensive interior renovation of downtown facility, which serves as symbol of the community.

Demos approved

Twenty-one vacant buildings are set to be demolished.

The council approved three separate measures authorizing the demolition of six structures. Contracts for the other 15 properties were below the threshold where council approval is necessary.

Kindseth said the city was ready to bid out for the demolition of an additional 21 vacant buildings, but has delayed that due to the lack of contractors available to do the work.

"We know that the same contractors that the council's awarding the contracts for tonight will ultimately be some of those same bidders and they have timeframes that they need to knock down these 21 houses, so throwing another 21 houses at them, they just don't have the capacity," Kindseth said. "So that's our current challenge right now."

Here are the properties set to be demolished:

83 S Country Club, $23,800, Hutchins Excavating

1952 E Prairie, $27,000, Hutchins Excavating

1553 N Main, $38,500, Hutchins Excavating

1639 N College, $21,450, JRH Services

1415 N Main, $22,750, JRH Services

1533 N Warren, $20,900, Parkland Environmental

445 N 35th St, $11,600, Hutchins Excavating

1060 N Calhoun, $12,950, JRH Services

1682 W Center, $8,650, JRH Services

1068 W Cerro Gordo, $11,500, Hutchins Excavating

1320 E Dickinson Ave, $11,750, JRH Services

855 N Edward, $11,875, JRH Services

551Gault, $10,220, Clancy Coleman Excavating

411 W Leafland, $15,873, Parkland Environmental

749 E Lincoln, $8,200, Hutchins Excavating

1465 E Main, $8,975, Hutchins Excavating

1579 N Morgan, $17,450, JRH Services

1626 E North, $16,675, Parkland Environmental

2469 E North, $18,700, Hutchins Excavating

2473 E North, $16,900.00, JRH Services

1121 E Prairie, $14,400.00, Clancy Coleman Excavating.

The council also approved starting the demolition process for 19 structures deemed unsafe. Kindseth characterized it as "a first step" in the legal process to force demolition if necessary.

Here are those properties:

1314 N Church

1439 N Church

2053 N Charles

539 W Decatur

412 E Division

915 N Edward

1031 N Edward

1202 E Eldorado

1379 W Forest

1636 E Grand

871 W Grand

976 W Grand

575 S Greenwood

636 S Haworth

659 S Jackson

250 N Monroe

629 W Prairie

379 S Webster

1004 W Wood

Brush College Road update

The council approved a nearly $400,000 contract with Decatur-based Entler Excavating Company for the demolition of 10 buildings the city has acquired for the project.

The ambitious project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.

However, the project has been on ice since bids earlier this year came back $16 million over the city's projections.

But in a memo to the council, city manager Scot Wrighton said that approving "the demolitions now will reduce the scope of the overall project, and possibly reduce contractor uncertainty that can lead to higher bids."

He added that the presence of the buildings has led to delays in Ameren being able to relocate its electric transmission lines.

Cannabis

With new cannabis dispensary licenses weeks from being awarded, Councilman David Horn renewed his effort to get the council to reconsider its 'opt-out' of sales of the green stuff within city limits.

Horn asked if an ordinance could be prepared that would authorize a dispensary within city limits, an action that required four council members to agree — like a similar effort late last year, it got three.

Horn was joined by Faber and Councilman Dennis Cooper. While Moore Wolfe, Culp and Councilman Chuck Kuhle maintained their opposition. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory was absent.

Currently, dispensaries can only locate in three Macon County municipalities: Argenta, Harristown and Maroa.